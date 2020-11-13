Papa J moments we will never forget #RIPPapa J
The Ghana Police Service is charting a path to become one of the best in Africa by the year 2020, Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu said. According to him, the Police Administration under his watch is putting in efforts to also become one of the elites when it comes to the global ratings. Speaking at the West Africa Security Services Association (WASSA) get-together in Accra last Friday, the IGP said: “Come the year 2020 Ghana police service will be the number one in Africa and by 2026 we will be counted among the elites in the world.”
