Physical therapist Dr. Tom Walters and chiropractor Dr. David Song debunk 11 myths about posture and back pain. They talk about how slouching isn't bad for you, massages don't remove knots, and how perfect posture doesn't exist. They also explain why cracking your back isn't always necessary.Dr. Tom Walters runs the Rehab Science clinic in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more about him and him practice here: https://rehabscience.com/ Dr. David Song is the owner of the Rehab Hero clinic in Markham, Ontario. Learn more about him and his practice here: https://www.rehabhero.ca/

