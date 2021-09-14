The most expensive durian ever sold was auctioned for $48,000. Here's why Nonthaburi durians can be expensive.
Durian's smell is famously divisive. But in Asia and the Pacific Islands, durian is known as the "King of Fruit." Nonthaburi, Thailand, is known for cultivating some of the most sought-after durian varieties: Kan Yao and Mon Thong. In 2019, one Nonthaburi, or nont, durian sold at auction for $48,000. So, what makes this pungent, spiky fruit so expensive?
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh