video What's inside a wasp's nest?

A wasp's nest is a complex structure that is a specialized nursery for all aerial-nest-building wasp species. These nests are easily identifiable — most of us have seen one at one time or another hanging from the outside of your home or on a tree. While these structures may look relatively simple, we can take a closer look inside to understand the different parts of the nest and how they help wasps raise a new generation of young.

