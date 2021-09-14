RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Video

Why starting a marijuana business is so hard

Starting a weed business isn't easy. It can take $1 million in startup capital to even get a license. And to keep a cannabis business going? That means jumping through complicated regulation hoops. If they can play the game right, cannabis entrepreneurs could be set up for success in an exploding marijuana industry. But with weed still federally illegal, companies could face fines or jail time if they don't follow the rules. We visited three companies in Colorado and Oregon to see how they're dealing with the ever-changing regulations. Could things get easier if weed becomes federally legal?

Why starting a marijuana business is so hard
Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The rise and fall of the cruise industry

The rise and fall of the cruise industry

Where the 11 deadliest animals in the US live

Where the 11 deadliest animals in the US live

Paramedics debunk 12 first aid myths

Paramedics debunk 12 first aid myths