We will never forget your sacrifices – Sammi Awuku eulogises Bawumia

Awuku wrote: “As a party and as young people, we will never forget the sacrifices of this gentleman,”

Sammi Awuku was celebrating the 9th anniversary of the 2012 election petition.

The New Patriotic Party in the aftermath of the 2012 elections, hauled the Electoral Commission to court over multiple voting irregularities which they alleged affected the validity of the results.

Bawumia starred in the trial, although eventually, the NPP lost the petition.

Awuku took to social media to recount the trial and praise Bawumia’s performance.

“The 9-member panel of the Supreme court of Ghana, who sat on the presidential election petition of 28th December 2012 by unanimous decision ruled that the then incumbent President John Dramani Mahama of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), was validly elected and declared president of the Republic of Ghana in the presidential poll of 7th and 8th December 2012.public in 2016. Happy 9th Anniversary,” Awuku wrote.