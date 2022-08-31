RADP / Pulse Ghana

We will never forget your sacrifices – Sammi Awuku eulogises Bawumia

Evans Effah

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku, has eulogised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his performance as the star witness for the NPP during the 2012 election petition.

Sammy Awuku, Director-General NLA.
According to Awuku, Dr Bawumia was stellar during the trial, giving a performance for the ages and came out ‘strong, unscathed and energized despite serious scrutiny from lawyers for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Electoral Commission (EC).

Awuku wrote: “As a party and as young people, we will never forget the sacrifices of this gentleman,”

Sammi Awuku was celebrating the 9th anniversary of the 2012 election petition.

The New Patriotic Party in the aftermath of the 2012 elections, hauled the Electoral Commission to court over multiple voting irregularities which they alleged affected the validity of the results.

Bawumia starred in the trial, although eventually, the NPP lost the petition.

Awuku took to social media to recount the trial and praise Bawumia’s performance.

The 9-member panel of the Supreme court of Ghana, who sat on the presidential election petition of 28th December 2012 by unanimous decision ruled that the then incumbent President John Dramani Mahama of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), was validly elected and declared president of the Republic of Ghana in the presidential poll of 7th and 8th December 2012.public in 2016. Happy 9th Anniversary,” Awuku wrote.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
