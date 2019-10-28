The event held on Sunday, October 28, saw the young actress beat tough competitors to win the “Best Young/Promising Actor” award.

Her role in “The Burial of Kojo” – a drama film directed and produced by US-based Ghanaian filmmaker and rapper Blitz Bazawule – won her the award at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

She beat off stiff competition from Youssef Alaoui (Urgent), Angel Onyinyechi Unigwe (Light In The Dark), Emilio Bilo (Mabata Bata), Jamma Ibrahim (The Delivery Boy) and Catherine Credo (Fatuma).

Blitz Bazawule also received an award for his directorial debut on “The Burial of Kojo”.

He beat fellow Ghanaian Nicole Amarteifo (Before the Vows), Nigeria’s Adekunle “Nodash” Adejuyigbe (The Delivery Boy) and Tanzania’s Sippy Chadha - Subira to win the “Best Director-First Feature Film” award.

“The Burial of Kojo” is a 2018 drama film set in Ghana, written and directed by Blitz Bazawule.

Filmed entirely in Ghana on a tight budget, with local crew and several first-time actors, the film tells the story of Kojo (Joseph Otsiman), who is left to die in an abandoned gold mine, as his young daughter Esi (newcomer Cynthia Dankwa) travels through a spirit land to save him.