3 unique ways Africans celebrate love before Valentine’s Day

One thing that is universal is love, and Africa has its unique ways of celebrating before the colonial masters brought the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Expression of love is a unique attribute of all communities in the continent, and some practices are more prominent than others due to their uniqueness and esthetics.

For the motherland, here are 3 unique ways of expressing love around the world.

1. Zulu Love Letter, South Africa

Among the Zulu people, UCU – love letter in beads, is a unique way young men and women communication or express affections for each other.

The colour of the beads corresponds to the feelings of each party (male or female).

According to the culture, a blue bead surrounded by yellow indicate pining and a young man will send this to a girl. If interested, she will then send a message called UCU or love letter using beads. After dating for some time, the boy will ask for the meaning of the beads from the girl.

2. The Imilchil betrothal festival, Morocco

In Morroco, the Imilchil betrothal festival is a celebration of love. A legend has it that the lakes of Isli and Tislit in the Atlas Mountains, Morocco were made by the tears of a young couple who were forbidden from seeing each other.

As a result, people choose this festival to celebrate their love and in most cases, weddings are performed on this day.

3. Enkiama, Kenya and Tanzania

Among the people of Maasai in Kenya and Tanzania, Enkiama is a celebration of love and marriages are performed on this day. After couples are joined together during this colourful ceremony, it is forbidden for the bride to look as it seen as a bad luck.