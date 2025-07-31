PSG star and Morocco international Achraf Hakimi faces up to 15 years in prison after French prosecutors demanded he be tried for rape in criminal court over allegations from February 2023...Lifestyle1 Aug 2025
Athletic Bilbao brothers Inaki and Nico Williams have denied car fraud allegations from dealership Omnigestion 24 SLU, claiming they're victims of a smear campaign over an €80,000 Mercedes AMG E63 deal...News1 Aug 2025
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank praised Mohammed Kudus for his excellent performance in their pre-season victory over Arsenal, highlighting the £55m Ghanaian's hold-up play, composure, and attacking flair...News1 Aug 2025