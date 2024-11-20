Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana

2024 Election: Joaboso MP raises alarm over alleged rigging plot by EC and NPP

The Member of Parliament for Joaboso in the Western North Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has alleged that the Electoral Commission (EC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are involved in a plot to rig the 7 December presidential and parliamentary elections. According to him, recent actions by the EC in his constituency are questionable and compromise the Commission’s neutrality ahead of the elections.