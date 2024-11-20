Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

News

Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
Local
20 Nov

Angry Titus-Glover sacks hawkers from newly-commissioned flower pot interchange

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Titus Glover, has removed hawkers from the newly-commissioned Flower Pot Interchange in Accra, following public outcry. The action came after hawkers, including a coconut vendor, returned to the site less than 24 hours after the interchange was inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo. Despite warnings during the commissioning, the hawkers set up their goods under the viaduct.
Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Titus Glover
Politics
19 Nov

2024 Election: Joaboso MP raises alarm over alleged rigging plot by EC and NPP

The Member of Parliament for Joaboso in the Western North Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has alleged that the Electoral Commission (EC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are involved in a plot to rig the 7 December presidential and parliamentary elections. According to him, recent actions by the EC in his constituency are questionable and compromise the Commission’s neutrality ahead of the elections.
Kwabena Mintah Akandoh