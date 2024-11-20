Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana

NewsLatest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
Angry Titus-Glover sacks hawkers from newly-commissioned flower pot interchangeGreater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Titus Glover, has removed hawkers from the newly-commissioned Flower Pot Interchange in Accra, following public outcry. The action came after hawkers, including a coconut vendor, returned to the site less than 24 hours after the interchange was inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo. Despite warnings during the commissioning, the hawkers set up their goods under the viaduct.
2 arrested as GRA intercepts smuggled guns and weapons at Tema PortCustoms officers of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have intercepted several smuggled firearms, including 53 sidearms, 74 magazines, and 65 rounds of live ammunition, hidden in a container at Tema Port. The daring smuggling attempt, uncovered during a routine inspection, led to the arrest of two suspects.
No hiding place for troublemakers-IGP issues stern warning ahead of 2024 electionIn a stern warning, Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has declared there will be “no hiding place” for anyone planning to disrupt the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections. He made this pledge on Tuesday, November 19, during a press briefing on preparations ahead of the elections.
Electrician slapped with 3-year jail sentence for stealing GHC40,000During court proceedings on 17 July 2024, presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, Ledi pleaded not guilty. However, the court found him guilty and passed the sentence.
CODEO calls for crackdown on vote buying and incumbency abuse ahead of 2024 electionThe Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has urged law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to take decisive action to address vote-buying and abuse of incumbency ahead of Ghana’s 7 December election.
Brigadier General Opoku assigned by Akufo-Addo to rig 2024 elections, NDC allegesThe main opposition NDC has alleged that Brigadier General Michael Kwadwo Opoku, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, is the mastermind behind a scheme to rig the 2024 elections. As a consequence, the party has demanded his immediate dismissal.
My administration has constructed more roads than any other in history – Akufo-Addo
Supreme Court to deliver final judgment on anti-LGBTQ Bill after electionsThe controversial bill, named the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024, was passed by Parliament on 28 February 2024.
2024 Election: Joaboso MP raises alarm over alleged rigging plot by EC and NPPThe Member of Parliament for Joaboso in the Western North Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has alleged that the Electoral Commission (EC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are involved in a plot to rig the 7 December presidential and parliamentary elections. According to him, recent actions by the EC in his constituency are questionable and compromise the Commission’s neutrality ahead of the elections.
Amenfi Central MP withdraws independent candidacy bid ahead of December 7 electionThe incumbent Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central Constituency in the Western Region, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, has officially withdrawn his bid to contest the upcoming 7 December parliamentary elections as an independent candidate. The NDC MP had filed to run independently following internal disputes within the party after his defeat in the parliamentary primaries held on 13 May 2023.
My husband has the solutions to Ghana’s problems – Samira Bawumia rallies GhanaiansGhana's Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has urged voters to elect Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the country's next president ahead of the December 7 elections. According to her, Dr Bawumia is an honest person and the ideal candidate to address current challenges.
Where is the proof of Bawumia’s ‘good works’?- Alan slams Former President KufuorFounder and Presidential Candidate of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kyerematen has strongly criticised former President John Agyekum Kufuor for endorsing the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 7 December elections
John Mahama extends lead to 51.9%, according to latest Global Info Analytics pollLeader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has extended his lead with 18 days to go until the 2024 general elections. This is according to a recent poll by Global Info Analytics, released on Monday, 18th November 2024.
Ablakwa dares Akufo-Addo and Bawumia to publicly consume ‘expired’ moshosho riceMember of Parliament for North Tongu and Chairman of the Assurance Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has challenged President Akufo-Addo, Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and his deputy, John Ntim Fordjour, to publicly consume the alleged expired “moshosho” rice.
Ghana ranks 7th in global list of most educated politiciansGhana ranks seventh in a global list of countries with the most educated politicians, according to an article that explores the educational backgrounds of elected officials around the world.
EC accounts for Ahafo and Volta ballot papers to be destroyedThe Audit Department of the Electoral Commission on Sunday, 17 November 2024, accounted for all the ballot papers printed for the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in the Ahafo and Volta Regions, which are set to be burnt.
Togbe Afede XIV criticises judiciary for recent 'illogical' decisionsThe Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has criticised recent decisions of the Supreme Court, describing them as “uninspiring” and “illogical”. According to him, the court’s interpretation of some laws has left much to be desired and fails to strengthen the country’s democracy.
Dr Bawumia is the ‘Economic Messiah’ to lead Ghana- Former President KufuorFormer President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on Ghanaians to elect the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the country’s next president.
Police will remain neutral and professional in 2024 elections - Dampare assuresThe Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has assured the public that the Ghana Police Service will remain neutral and professional during the December 7, 2024, polls.
Election 2024 is about policies, not violence – Former President KufuorFormer President John Agyekum Kufuor has advised Ghanaians to eschew political violence before, during, and after the presidential and parliamentary elections on 7th December. According to him, the upcoming election should be focused on policies, not insults.