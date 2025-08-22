Ghanaian celebrities who left secular music to follow God

When God called, they listened. These musicians walked away from producing all kinds of “worldly” music to dedicate their lives and talents to their faith.

As their spirituality deepened, so did their desire to transform their public image, reputations, and personal lifestyle.

At a certain point, these Ghanaian celebrities decided they had reached their limit and needed a radical, life-changing shift.

Admittedly, showbiz personalities often engage in “crazy things” throughout their careers. Yet, leaving the industry entirely after embracing Christianity remains one of the most unusual developments in Ghana’s entertainment scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: 4 times Shatta Wale has found himself in trouble with the law

Here are five musicians whose lives were transformed after finding Jesus:

1.Lord Kenya

READ MORE: MOG accuses Shatta Wale of using his works to defraud a company of millions

Born Abraham Philip Akpor Kodjo, Lord Kenya’s flourishing music career came to an end after he received what he described as a divine calling. Today, he serves as a pastor at the Jesus Power Church.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Kenya was a multiple award-winning artiste, including Hiplife Album of the Year at the 2001 Ghana Music Awards and Best Ghanaian Rap Music Award at the Anansekrom Festival in Canada in 2000, along with several other nominations.

The “rapper turned evangelist”, with seven albums to his name, has publicly declared that he has “washed his hands off those albums”, even though they continue to sell worldwide. He has also officially relinquished his rights to the works and does not expect to receive royalties from GHAMRO.

The ‘Sika Baa’ hitmaker fully embraced pastoral work in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

2.Azigiza Jnr

Victor Kpakpo Jnr, popularly known as Azigiza Jnr, abandoned his successful DJ career in 1998 after becoming a born-again Christian.

Known for his unique rap style that earned him both local and international recognition, he has held on to his showbiz name despite his faith. “I am not going to give up the name Azigiza Jnr,” he once stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also a successful singer, producing popular hits such as Me Do Wo Abena, Kponkpa, and Wo Yɛ Bia featuring Tic Tac.

3.Yaw Siki

Yaw Siki, best remembered for his hit song ‘Wo Pe Dodo’, turned to God after surviving a near-fatal car accident in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now preferring to be called simply Yaw, he is known for preaching in trotros and within local communities, taking his ministry to everyday spaces.

4.Ofori Amponsah

Ofori Amponsah was once celebrated as one of Ghana’s leading highlife artistes, famed for romantic classics like ‘Otoolege’ and ‘Abrefi’.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: MOG accuses Shatta Wale of using his works to defraud a company of millions

In 2012, he shocked fans by announcing he had become a pastor and had established his own church, the Family of Faith. For a while, he abandoned secular music entirely to focus on ministry.

However, Ofori later returned to secular music, explaining that he still had a musical gift to share with the world.

Ofori Amponsah performed some of his highlife songs at Lumba's birthday concert

READ MORE: Mawuli Gavor explains why he quit KPMG for the creative industry

ADVERTISEMENT

5.Irene Logan

Irene Logan rose to fame with hits such as ‘Run Away’, featuring rapper Asem, becoming a household name in Ghanaian music.

In 2021, she surprised fans by announcing her decision to switch to gospel, releasing her first gospel single, ‘More’.

She explained that the move was not just a career shift but a divine calling she could not ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT