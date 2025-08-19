'Very foolish boy!' - Shatta Wale fires back at MOG Beatz over scam allegations

The long-running feud between Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale and record producer MOG Beatz has reignited, with the artiste unleashing a blistering response to MOG Beatz’s recent accusations.

Earlier this week, MOG Beatz accused Shatta Wale of using his beats to swindle an international company out of millions of dollars, a claim that quickly triggered heated debate across social media.

READ MORE: MOG accuses Shatta Wale of using his works to defraud a company of millions

In a series of posts on X, Shatta Wale lashed out, branding MOG Beatz a “coward” and “ungrateful.”

Shatta Wale wrote:

When I was paying for your mother’s eye treatment, covering medical bills, and giving you money to buy studio equipment as payment for the productions, that was scam right? No problem! It’s people like you who make artistes not want to help upcoming producers. Come and face me man-to-man if you can say this to my face… ungrateful pig! Very foolish boy!

The dancehall star went further, sarcastically thanking MOG Beatz for fuelling rumours about his source of wealth.

He say millions of dollars… yes, millions upon millions of dollars. It’s good you’re telling people where I got my money from. I needed somebody to tell the world, and you’ve done it perfectly for me. MUSIC money, NOT SCAM money. Clap for MOG—Man of a Bitch!

Background

On Monday, 18 August 2025, MOG Beatz took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to accuse Shatta Wale of stealing his intellectual property. According to him, the SM boss used his works to scam a foreign company and bankroll his flashy lifestyle.

MOG Beatz wrote:

You scammed an international company using my intellectual property because you want to buy expensive cars to ‘flex’ on your colleagues? Old man, you’ll regret touching my work!

The producer alleged that Shatta Wale illegally claimed ownership of over 25 beats he had created for him, later selling them to a foreign company for huge sums. He warned that he was ready to provide evidence if Shatta Wale dared to respond with a defamation suit.

MOG Beatz also revealed that he had succeeded in getting two of Shatta Wale’s projects, Reign and Wondaboy, taken down from Apple Music over alleged intellectual property theft. He threatened to pursue further action to remove more of the artiste’s works from streaming platforms.

READ MORE: 6 celebrities who died in plane crashes