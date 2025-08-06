Shatta Wale, former senior NSB officer, confirmed to be on EOCO's radar

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has indicated that it will, in the coming days, invite Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, as well as a former senior officer of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), for questioning.

According to EOCO, the upcoming invitations and subsequent investigations are connected to a case involving stolen luxury vehicles smuggled from the United States to Ghana. These criminal activities are alleged to have been orchestrated by a syndicate led by 31-year-old Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence in the US.

Following the recent seizure of a Lamborghini Urus from Shatta Wale, EOCO released a statement describing both the musician and the unnamed former NSB officer as “persons of interest.”

The two individuals have been assessed as persons of interest and will be invited by EOCO to assist in further ongoing investigations in the coming days

,the agency stated.

EOCO may share the final investigations report with the FBI and the Justice Department as part of our ongoing cooperation

,the statement added.

While the identity of the former NSB official has not been officially disclosed, speculation suggests it may be Kwabena Adu Boahene, the former head of the bureau. His name has surfaced in connection with a vehicle allegedly stolen and shipped into Ghana , a vehicle now on the FBI and US Justice Department’s wanted list.