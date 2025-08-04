Okomfour Kwadee allegedly abandoned at rehab centre despite full recovery

Ghanaian music legend Jerry Anaba, widely known as Okomfour Kwadee, has reportedly been abandoned at a rehabilitation facility in the Ashanti Region by his mother, Madam Cecilia Atootaga, despite being declared fully recovered and ready for reintegration into society.

An an investigation by Purefmonlinegh.com has uncovered a deeply troubling situation involving the iconic musician, who remains confined at the Willingway Foundation-Ghana Recovery Centre in Ejisu-Asawasi. Although he has successfully completed his rehabilitation, he remains stranded due to unpaid medical bills.

According to the facility, Kwadee owes GH¢7,000 in medical bills. Despite the institution’s confirmation that the musician is fit to leave, his family—led by his mother—has failed to pay the outstanding amount, effectively leaving him in limbo.

The issue is further compounded by revelations that Madam Atootaga had earlier launched a national fundraising campaign in March 2025, with support from media personality Ohemaa Woyeje. The campaign, which aired on platforms like UTV, appealed to the public for help with Kwadee’s medical needs, eliciting heartfelt donations from Ghanaians.

However, findings suggest that none of the funds raised were used to support Kwadee's rehabilitation. Reports indicate that Madam Atootaga has not contributed a single cedi towards his medical care, food, clothing, or personal items since his admission. Allegations point to a diversion of the funds for personal use.

Despite publicly claiming financial difficulty, Madam Atootaga is accused of wilfully abandoning her son. Some family members allege she has privately proposed that Kwadee should remain in rehabilitation indefinitely, and has even suggested relocating him to another centre in Kwadaso—known for its poor conditions. Kwadee has reportedly rejected this idea, expressing a strong desire to return to society and revive his music career.

Media personality Ohemaa Woyeje, who played a prominent role in the donation drive, has also come under criticism. Following the initial publicity, she has not publicly followed up on Kwadee’s welfare or ensured that the funds were appropriately used for their intended purpose.