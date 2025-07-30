Jim Iyke claims a woman can’t raise a man alone: 'You may end up raising a weak man'

Nigerian actor Jim Iyke has ignited widespread discussion with his recent remarks on parenting, masculinity, and the role of men in raising boys.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, the acclaimed Nollywood star asserted that women cannot single-handedly raise boys into men without the involvement of male figures.

He stated:

A woman can’t raise a man alone. I’ve met women in this very place, and I can tell you they are not built for it. A single mother cannot raise a boy properly without male influence. Find your brother who’s doing well, your father, or even a man you trust. There has to be a male presence

Iyke explained that while women are inherently nurturing and loving, they often lack the disciplinary influence and example of manhood that boys need to grow into strong, responsible men.

He added:

Women are naturally built to nurture and love. But without that balance, what you may end up raising is a weak man, someone who might even resemble the man who walked out on you. That becomes his idea of manhood. A boy needs someone who will discipline him, tell him ‘no’ when necessary, and encourage him to grow through challenges

Jim Iyke backed his viewpoint with a personal anecdote involving his four-year-old son, who was once bullied during a football match. Instead of stepping in to protect the boy, he chose to observe and allow the child to confront the situation independently.

He came to me crying, but I didn’t act like I knew him, he revealed, explaining that it was a deliberate decision to test his son’s resilience and problem-solving abilities.

When the boy’s mother attempted to intervene, Jim stopped her.

That’s the instinct of a woman: to go and help him. I told her, ‘Don’t you dare go near him,’ he recalled.

He explained that effective parenting and leadership often require a partner who respects one’s methods and trusts the long-term vision.

Eventually, his son returned to the pitch, defended himself, and regained his confidence. For Jim, it was a proud and defining moment.

That was the unspoken understanding between us: I’m not here to help you. I’m here to guide you, protect you, and provide for you. The rest is for you to figure out yourself, he said.

The actor concluded by emphasising that his parenting style is rooted in preparing his children for real-life challenges and independence.

That’s my idea of leadership. That’s greatness

, he stated.