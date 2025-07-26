Daddy Lumba: The highlife legend who redefined Ghanaian music

Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, better known as Daddy Lumba, was born on September 29, 1964. He was born in Nsuta near Mampong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. His father, Owoahene Kwadwo Fosuh, was a teacher who died when Lumba was only a child.

Education and Early Musical Development

Daddy Lumba's music career began at the age of 16. He led the Juaben Senior High School choir from 1983 to 1984, during which time Christabel was the music teacher, and he completed his studies in 1985.

While at Juaben SHS, Lumba formed the Lumba Brothers group with his friends Yaw and Kwabena and his girlfriend, Theresa Abebrese.

Career Beginnings: The Lumba Brothers Era

In 1989, Daddy Lumba broke into the Ghanaian music scene with his debut album, "Yereye Aka Akwantuo Mu," in collaboration with Nana Acheampong as part of the Lumba Brothers. This song depicted the number of Ghanaian immigrants that originally travelled abroad, resonating with many Ghanaians' experiences of migration and diaspora life.

The partnership with Nana Acheampong proved to be a launching pad for both artists' successful careers. Yereye Aka Akwantuo Mu, with his colleague Nana Acheampong under the name Lumba Brothers, spawned several hits and established Daddy Lumba as a versatile and highly gifted musician.

Musical Style and Cultural Impact

Daddy Lumba's music is deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture, incorporating traditional storytelling elements with modern highlife rhythms.

His versatility as an artist extends beyond singing to encompass songwriting, composing, and producing. This multi-faceted approach has allowed him to maintain creative control over his work and develop a distinctive sound that has influenced generations of Ghanaian musicians.

Musical Career and Achievements

Daddy Lumba has about 34 albums to his name. He is widely regarded as the greatest Ghanaian musician of all time.

On 18 August 2018, he was acknowledged with an "Icon/Legend of Entertainment" award at the Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards (EMY Award).

2000 Ghana Music Awards—Artist of the Year, Best Album of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year

2003 Ghana Music Awards—Contemporary Highlife Artist, Contemporary Highlife Song, Contemporary Highlife Album.

In commemoration of the 2025 Commonwealth Day, King Charles III listed Daddy Lumba's 'Mpempem Do Me’ song as one of his favourite tunes. The song ranked 7th out of 17 songs on King Charles' "The King's Music Room" playlist on Apple Music.

Recent Ventures

In September 2022, Daddy Lumba opened DLFM (106.9 MHz), a radio station broadcasting in Twi in the Accra area.

Personal Life

Daddy Lumba married his longtime partner Maame Serwaa, though details about their relationship and family have largely remained out of the spotlight. He is known to have children but keeps them away from public attention to protect their privacy.

Legacy and Impact

Daddy Lumba and Kwame Anokye aka Daddy Lumba Jnr.