I've not moved from any camp to any camp; I can't be ungrateful to Bawumia - NAPO [Video]

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has firmly refuted ongoing rumours that suggest he has shifted his political allegiance away from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The 2024 vice-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reaffirmed that loyalty and gratitude remain core principles guiding his political journey.

The speculation alleged that NAPO had realigned his support toward another influential party figure, particularly Kennedy Agyapong. However, he has categorically denied any such move.

Speaking in an interview with The 1957 News, NAPO stated:

I have not moved from any camp to any camp. I cannot be ungrateful to Dr. Bawumia for choosing me as his running mate.

This firm declaration comes amid increased scrutiny and political analysis within the NPP, as the party undergoes internal reflection following its electoral loss in 2024.

Napo urges unity and a solution-focused approach within NPP

Beyond addressing the rumours, Dr. Opoku Prempeh used the moment to call for party unity and a forward-thinking approach.

In a recent Facebook post, he underscored the importance of patriotism over partisanship during this transitional phase as the NPP gears up for the 2026 general elections.

At this juncture of rebuilding the values of our party, we cannot afford to politicise what should be patriotic

He wrote.

NAPO further encouraged members of the NPP to move away from divisive internal speculation and focus on constructive action that benefits the party as a whole.

It is high time we moved our strategies from speculations to solutions, creating narratives that reflect our collective efforts to rebuild together the values of our party