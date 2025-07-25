Inside Nigeria’s ambitious bid to host Formula 1 in Africa after over 30 years

Nigeria has sent an official bid host a Formula One race, marking what could be Africa's return to the sport's calendar after more than three decades.

The continent hasn't seen F1 action since South Africa's Kyalami circuit hosted the last African Grand Prix in 1993. Now Nigeria wants to change that, with Abuja earmarked as the venue for what would be a historic race.

Shehu Dikko, who chairs Nigeria's Sports Commission, has brought in Opus Racing Promotions to spearhead the country's official bid. In a significant diplomatic move, he's personally invited Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and top track designers Tilke Engineers & Architects to visit Nigeria and meet with government and business leaders.

Dikko explained the country’s dream to bring the fast car competition to the shores of West Africa, and stated as quoted by local news outlet Arise News:

We are exploring all possibilities to bring Formula 1 to Nigeria as soon as practicable not just as a sporting event, but as a catalytic driver of tourism, infrastructure development, youth engagement, economy and indeed soft power for Nigeria.

Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the Nigeria Sports Commission (NSC).

He believes a Nigerian Grand Prix would "not only boost national pride but also strengthen our infrastructure, attract private investment, and create economic opportunities and jobs, firmly positioning sports as a vital pillar of Nigeria's GDP growth and unity."

Nigeria's economic vision for F1

The ambitious project, according to Dikko, ties into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's broader sports economy vision. He added:

This vision aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria's Sports Economy (RHINSE), which seeks to reset, refocus, and relaunch the sector to unlock foreign investment, boost exports, and increase GDP contribution.

Formula One

However, Nigeria faces stiff competition from South Africa and Rwanda, both also courting Formula 1. Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has already expressed keen interest in bringing the sport to his country.

