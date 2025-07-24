Pulse logo
Neymar ‘fights’ with fan after defeat lands Santos in relegation battle (Video)

24 July 2025 at 20:15
Neymar got into a heated confrontation with a Santos fan after his team's 2-1 defeat to Internacional dropped them into the relegation zone, with videos of the altercation spreading across social media. Watch video below...
Neymar got into a heated row with a Santos supporter on Wednesday night after his team's crushing 2-1 loss to Internacional dumped them into the relegation zone.

Videos of the ugly confrontation have been doing the rounds on social media, showing the Brazilian superstar arguing with fans in the stands.

The defeat was a nightmare for Santos, who now sit 17th in the league and are staring down the barrel of another relegation fight. It's been a shocking fall for the club that gave Neymar his big break, and tensions clearly boiled over after the final whistle.

The 33-year-old had only just put pen to paper on a new contract extension with Santos until the end of the year, with the option to stay until the 2026 World Cup. He'd been buzzing about returning to his boyhood club after leaving Saudi side Al Hilal in January.

Neymar on dream return to Santos

When signing the deal, Neymar said:

I made a decision and I listened to my heart. "Santos is not just my team, it is my home, my roots, my history and my life.

He added:

Here I was a boy who became a man, and I am truly loved. Here I can be myself, truly happy. And it is here that I want to fulfil the dreams that are missing in my career. And nothing will stop me.

Santos' struggles deepen this season

Neymar argues with Santos fan

But those dreams are looking pretty grim right now. After the match, Neymar was seen having a proper go at a fan in the stands.

The footage shows things getting quite heated before a teammate had to drag him away. The fan involved was apparently told to leave by other supporters.

It's been an absolute disaster of a season for Santos, who've only managed four wins from 15 games.

This is the same club that was relegated for the first time in their 111-year history back in December 2023, though they did bounce back to Brazil's topflight last season.

Watch video of Neymar's altercation with the fan below:

