Lyon saved from relegation: What does it really mean for Ghana's Ernest Nuamah?

Lyon have successfully overturned their relegation to Ligue 2 after winning their appeal against French football's financial watchdog, the French Football Federation confirmed on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

The seven-time French champions were demoted to the second division last month due to financial problems. French football's money regulators had placed the club under strict budget controls in November, leading to the relegation decision.

American businesswoman Michele Kang took over as club president from fellow American John Textor, who stepped back from day-to-day running two weeks ago.

The appeal commission recognised the new management's plans to fix Lyon's finances. The club said in a statement:

Today's decision constitutes the first step of re-establishing trust in Lyon.

Textor, who became Lyon's majority owner in December 2022, has pumped 83 million euros into the club through his Eagle group. He recently sold his 43% stake in Crystal Palace to help balance Lyon's books.

The successful appeal means Lyon can play in the Europa League after finishing sixth in Ligue 1 last season, though they must still pay UEFA a fine.

Lyon must still cut their wage bill and transfer budget for the coming season.

They've already started by releasing striker Alexandre Lacazette and goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. The club has also sold Rayan Cherki to Manchester City and Maxence Caqueret to Como.

What this means for Ernest Nuamah

Ernest Nuamah provided an assist in the match against Nice on friday.

Last month, Pulse Ghana reported that Ghana international Ernest Nuamah could be one of the key talents to be off loaded to balance their books.

The club previously attempted to sell him in the 2024 summer transfer window due to their financial struggles. However, that wasn’t successful. Three clubs: Everton, Galatasaray, and Fulham, have all shown interest over the years.

Ernest Nuamah

It was likely for Nuamah to end up any of these three clubs if the appeal was unsuccessful. With the relegation overturned, he might stay in France.

However, the club still needs to raise enough money to avoid future trouble, and the 21-year-old could be placed on the transfer market again.

