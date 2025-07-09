How different players have paid tribute to Diogo Jota with goal celebrations

The tragic death of Liverpool striker Diogo Jota has prompted an outpouring of tributes from footballers around the world, with many copying his famous gaming celebration to honour his memory.

Jota, 28, and his younger brother André Silva, 25, died in a car accident in Spain on Thursday, 3 July. Authorities believe a tyre blew on their vehicle, causing it to leave the road and catch fire.

The devastating news shocked the football world, but players have found a touching way to remember the Portuguese forward.

Jota’s iconic gamer celebration

Jota's trademark celebration involved sitting cross-legged on the pitch, pretending to play video games with an invisible controller.

This FIFA-inspired gesture went viral in 2021 and became his signature move. Now, players across different leagues and even sports are recreating it as a mark of respect.

Football tributes worldwide

Raúl Jiménez

Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez led the tributes during the Concacaf Gold Cup final against the United States on Sunday.

After scoring the equaliser, Jiménez not only performed Jota's gaming celebration but also laid out a jersey with Jota's name and number in front of him, a particularly poignant gesture from his former Wolverhampton Wanderers teammate.

Kwame Opoku

Asante Kotoko player Kwame Opoku also dedicated his match-winning goal against Hearts of Oak to Jota. The potent forward netted the second goal as the Porcupine Warriors came from behind to win the 2025 President’s Cup 2-1.

To celebrate his goal, Opoku copied Jota’s iconic gaming celebration with his teammates.

Diogo Gonçalves

Portuguese footballer Diogo Gonçalves, who plays for Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer, performed the tribute after scoring against St. Louis City on Sunday.

The gesture was especially meaningful as Gonçalves and Jota had played youth football together and both represented Portugal at under-21 level. After the celebration, he pointed to the sky.

Ousmane Dembélé

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé copied the celebration after scoring in the Club World Cup quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

His former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé also paid tribute by making the numbers two and zero with his fingers, representing Jota's Liverpool shirt number.

Beyond men's football

Hany Mukhtar

German MLS player Hany Mukhtar led his entire Nashville SC team in performing the celebration on Sunday. This came after he scored a dramatic last-minute penalty winner while his team was down to 10 men, making the tribute even more emotionally charged.

Rinsola Babajide

The tributes weren't limited to men's football. Nigeria's Rinsola Babajide recreated Jota's iconic celebration during the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after scoring her first tournament goal in a 3-0 victory against Tunisia.

More tributes for Jota

Tokmac Nguen

Norwegian footballer Tokmac Nguen showed his respect by doing the celebration after scoring his first goal in a hat-trick for Swedish side Djurgårdens IF on Sunday.

The impact of Jota's death has reached beyond football. Australian rules football player Jesse Motlop copied the celebration after scoring for Carlton Football Club in the Australian Football League, showing how the Liverpool striker's influence extended across different sports.