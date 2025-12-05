Kofi Adams champions Africa at 2025 World Conference on Doping in Sport

In early December 2025, Busan, South Korea, became the global stage for the fight against doping in sport, hosting the prestigious World Conference on Doping in Sport.

Convened jointly by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the Korea Anti-Doping Agency (KADA), and the Busan Metropolitan Government, the summit, held once every six years, attracted over 1,500 participants from 191 countries, all working to shape the future of anti-doping policy.

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, stole the spotlight as he represented both Ghana and the African region at the summit. As a member of WADA’s Foundation Board, Adams delivered a powerful intervention advocating for Africa’s strategic role in global anti-doping efforts.

Citing the successful partnership with SuperSport as a model, he urged the continent to attract new private-sector partners and donors dedicated to promoting clean sport.

Africa owes SuperSport genuine gratitude. Their support brought real anti-doping programmes to our region. But we must now build on that momentum, attract new partners, and mobilise donors who share our values,

Adams emphasized.Beyond the boardroom, Minister Adams actively engaged in a high-level African caucus. Amma Twum-Amoah, Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development at the African Union Commission.

The meeting united African sports ministers, legal experts, and AU Sports Council members to discuss building strong, homegrown anti-doping infrastructure. Ghana’s rapid passage of an Anti-Doping Law and establishment of a national agency were widely hailed as groundbreaking achievements on the continent.

WADA officials praised Ghana’s leadership and called for continued championing of evidence-based, athlete-focused reforms. The conference culminated with the adoption of the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code and the Busan Declaration, a landmark framework guiding global anti-doping governance.

The summit also featured interventions from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and WADA leadership, reinforcing the global commitment to transparency, athlete protection, and clean competition.

For Ghana, the summit reaffirmed its emerging role as a continental leader in sporting integrity. By combining law, education, and international partnerships, Ghana is setting the benchmark for Africa in anti-doping governance.

