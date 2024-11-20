Entertainment

Pulse logo
20 Nov

I’ll always credit Shatta Wale for exposing me to the music industry – Michy

Michy, a Ghanaian entertainer, has credited Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for mentoring her in songwriting and recording, a foundation that launched her music career. In an interview on Okay FM, she expressed gratitude for his guidance and stated her commitment to acknowledging his contributions to her success whenever possible, even hinting at the possibility of creating a song to honour him in the future.
20 Nov

Reggie Zippy reunites with family after accusing ex-wife of denying him access

UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy reunited with his ex-wife, Edith Ward, to celebrate their daughter Dior’s 10th birthday after a period of tension following their divorce. Despite earlier accusations from Reggie that Edith had denied him access to their children—claims she denied—the family reunion marked a step toward reconciliation, with Reggie expressing gratitude for the opportunity to reset their relationship.
10 Aug

The Inventive Chef Who Kept His 700 Paintings Hidden

Mixing memories of his North African childhood with his day-to-day life as a husband and father in New Haven, Connecticut, Ficre Ghebreyesus conjured up an imaginary space of his own. He created this multilayered world in his studio, where, after his sudden death at 50 in 2012, he left behind more than 700 paintings and several hundred works on paper. And he performed a similar magic in the popular Caffe Adulis, where he earned his living by cooking hybrid recipes that drew on the culinary he...
10 Aug

3,000 Interviews. 50 Years. Listen to the History of American Music.

In 1968, Vivian Perlis, a research librarian at Yale, knew that she needed to talk to Julian Myrick. A man who had spent his life in the insurance business was not the most likely of musicological sources. But Myrick’s business partner not only had been significant in the field of life insurance but also was one of the most important figures in American music history: composer Charles Ives, who had died 14 years earlier.
10 Aug

Meet Zsela, a Singer Perfecting the Art of Taking It Slowly

Zsela has been in no rush to release her music. Her debut EP, “Ache of Victory,” is due Friday, yet she has been tinkering with its five songs for years. It arrives not as a sampler of possibilities, but as a single-minded statement: a group of songs that are emotive yet elusive, slow but infused with undulating motion, at once earthy and otherworldly. Her voice clings to her melodies like liquefied amber, in a low, striking contralto range.
