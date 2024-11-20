Entertainment

I’ll always credit Shatta Wale for exposing me to the music industry – MichyMichy, a Ghanaian entertainer, has credited Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for mentoring her in songwriting and recording, a foundation that launched her music career. In an interview on Okay FM, she expressed gratitude for his guidance and stated her commitment to acknowledging his contributions to her success whenever possible, even hinting at the possibility of creating a song to honour him in the future.
I'll choose to watch 'porno' over Black Stars game - Prophet KumchachaControversial Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Kumchacha, has publicly criticised the Black Stars following their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reggie Zippy reunites with family after accusing ex-wife of denying him accessUK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy reunited with his ex-wife, Edith Ward, to celebrate their daughter Dior’s 10th birthday after a period of tension following their divorce. Despite earlier accusations from Reggie that Edith had denied him access to their children—claims she denied—the family reunion marked a step toward reconciliation, with Reggie expressing gratitude for the opportunity to reset their relationship.
'It’s dangerous' – Okyeame Kwame reveals mum stopped him from joining freemasonsGhanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame revealed in a conversation with Blakk Rasta how his mother persuaded him to decline the title of Nkosuohene (Developmental Chief) and discouraged him from joining the Freemasons, citing potential dangers. Okyeame Kwame emphasised his trust in her wisdom, which has consistently guided him away from paths she believed could harm him.
No artiste in my class has filled Accra Stadium like I did - StonebwoyStonebwoy revealed that over 55,000 fans attended his self-funded BHIM Festival in 2023, surpassing the Accra Sports Stadium's 40,000 capacity and marking a historic achievement in Ghana’s music industry. He highlighted the event as a testament to his dedication, addressing the lack of recognition for his contributions while emphasising his commitment to excellence.
Meet the new sensational artiste GONABOYGONABOY a renowned Ghanaian artist, has been making waves in the music industry for his fresh sound and outstanding creativity.
The Inventive Chef Who Kept His 700 Paintings HiddenMixing memories of his North African childhood with his day-to-day life as a husband and father in New Haven, Connecticut, Ficre Ghebreyesus conjured up an imaginary space of his own. He created this multilayered world in his studio, where, after his sudden death at 50 in 2012, he left behind more than 700 paintings and several hundred works on paper. And he performed a similar magic in the popular Caffe Adulis, where he earned his living by cooking hybrid recipes that drew on the culinary he...
3,000 Interviews. 50 Years. Listen to the History of American Music.In 1968, Vivian Perlis, a research librarian at Yale, knew that she needed to talk to Julian Myrick. A man who had spent his life in the insurance business was not the most likely of musicological sources. But Myrick’s business partner not only had been significant in the field of life insurance but also was one of the most important figures in American music history: composer Charles Ives, who had died 14 years earlier.
Shut by Virus, Met Opera Announces Starry 'At Home' ConcertNEW YORK — Starry (and often epically long) concerts are a Metropolitan Opera stock in trade.
Meet Zsela, a Singer Perfecting the Art of Taking It SlowlyZsela has been in no rush to release her music. Her debut EP, “Ache of Victory,” is due Friday, yet she has been tinkering with its five songs for years. It arrives not as a sampler of possibilities, but as a single-minded statement: a group of songs that are emotive yet elusive, slow but infused with undulating motion, at once earthy and otherworldly. Her voice clings to her melodies like liquefied amber, in a low, striking contralto range.
The Ballet World Needs Robert Garland. Why Isn't It Calling?Choreographer Robert Garland knows it might sound crazy, but for him the introduction of the clock radio was everything.
A Dancer's Quarantine Diary: Coming Full CircleSANDY, Utah — For ballet dancers, normal life means dancing and sweating very close to one another for up to 12 hours a day, six days a week. Typically, morning company class at New York City Ballet looks as crowded as the 42nd Street subway station after two trains have passed by without stopping. For dancers, 6 feet apart rarely happens.
A Cast Album I Love: 'Twelfth Night'Recently, The New York Times’ co-chief theater critics put together a musical cast recording starter kit for those of us stuck at home — 10 cast albums they’d take with them to a desert island. We asked some of their fellow critics to pick one cast album each and extol its pleasures.
Keep Calm and Draw TogetherAs the coronavirus pandemic reshapes huge swaths of society, the design world is responding by doing what it does best: grabbing our attention with striking images.
Fiona Apple Is Back and Unbound: Let's Discuss“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” singer and songwriter Fiona Apple’s first album since 2012, is a bold, cathartic, challenging masterpiece. Our critics have a lot to say about it.