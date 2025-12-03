10 African Movies You Can’t Miss This Holiday Season

If your Christmas watchlist has started to feel a little predictable, Africa’s booming film industry is here to revive your festive spirit. From heartwarming family sagas to chaotic comedies and culture-rich adventures, these African Christmas films promise laughter, nostalgia and the unmistakable warmth of an African holiday.

So pour yourself a glass of wine, settle into the sofa, or take the whole family to the cinema, and let these ten titles sprinkle a little magic over your festive season.

1. Christmas in Lagos

Jade Osiberu’s vibrant holiday film captures the glitz, noise and romantic whirlwind of Nigeria’s famous Detty December. With love stories unfolding against the city’s festive frenzy, the film blends humour, self-discovery and big-city Christmas charm. Featuring Nollywood favourite Richard Mofe-Damijo and Afrobeats star Ayra Starr, Christmas in Lagos arrives on Prime Video on 20 December.

2. A Danfo Christmas

Starring Valerie Odunukwe and Korede Lawal, this adventure follows Akin and his family as they make the long, chaotic trip from Lagos to Idanre in a worn-out yellow Danfo bus. Along the journey, they face prickly family dynamics, including a sharp-tongued mother-in-law, and tough choices that could reshape their future. A Danfo Christmas premieres exclusively on Prime Video on 14 December.

3. One Night Guest

Longing for the days when Ghanaian and Nigerian collaborations dominated African cinema? One Night Guest will take you right back. Directed by Peter Sedufia, this festive rom-com features Majid Michel, Ini Edo and Chidi Mokeme in a story centred on a wealthy father who hires Santa and his helpers each Christmas to spoil his daughter. When two separate groups arrive, each claiming to be the real Santa team, chaos ensues. The film hits cinemas in Ghana and Nigeria on Christmas Day.

4. A Naija Christmas

Kunle Afolayan’s much-loved holiday film brings fun, rivalry and family drama to the forefront. A determined mother promises her family home to whichever of her three sons marries first, sending them into a frantic search for love. Expect romantic blunders, sibling competition and plenty of festive warmth. A Naija Christmas is available on Netflix.

5. A Wesley South African Christmas

Set in colourful Durban, this charming film follows a Black American family who travel to South Africa to celebrate Christmas together. Todd, the family patriarch, attempts to finalise an important business deal while navigating his family’s antics, from comical mix-ups to heartfelt moments. Starring Dorien Wilson and Jasmine Guy, the film premieres on BET on 21 December.

6. A Familiar Christmas

Kenya’s first-ever Christmas feature, directed by Reuben Odanga, unfolds around the Moran family’s long-awaited holiday reunion. Their plans quickly unravel when secrets emerge, an unexpected fiancé arrives and a meddling mother stirs tension. A Familiar Christmas, available on Showmax, is rich with Kenyan culture, drama and humour.

7. The Christmas Run

Tanzania’s debut Christmas movie is a cross-border production between Black Unicorn Studios (Tanzania) and Africa Post Office (Kenya). This romantic tale follows Nuru and Alex, strangers who are unexpectedly thrown together during the festive period. The story blends Tanzanian and Kenyan talent, creating a heartwarming film filled with charm and festive glow.

8. A Merry X-Mess

Kenya’s second Christmas feature, A Merry X-Mess, centres on the Nyati family as they prepare for their annual Christmas choir competition, a tradition that brings out old rivalries and new misunderstandings. With humour and heartfelt lessons, the film explores the clash between modern and traditional values. Stream it on Showmax.

9. A Zulu Christmas

Streaming on Showmax, this South African story follows a young boy who leaves the city to spend Christmas with his grandmother in rural KwaZulu-Natal. There, he reconnects with his Zulu heritage and learns valuable lessons about family, identity and the true spirit of the season.

10. Homecoming: An African Christmas Story