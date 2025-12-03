Kofi Okyere Darko gives personal reasons he’s not a great fan of Detty December

Ghanaian media icon and Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, Kofi Okyere Darko, widely known as KOD,has stirred conversation across social media with a forthright remark about Ghana’s famed festive culture.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in an interview shared on X on 1 December 2025, KOD voiced his discomfort with the popular “Detty December” phenomenon, explaining that he does not entirely endorse the concept.

He argued that the month of December in Ghana should not be reduced solely to entertainment and nightlife, emphasising that it is also a strategic moment for members of the diaspora to explore investment opportunities at home.

“Personally, I’m not a great fan of Detty December, and this is one of the reasons we’re hosting events such as the Diaspora Summit under the President’s auspices from the 19th to the 20th of December,” he said.

“Many people from the diaspora are coming to Ghana. They’re not all here just to have fun. Some are here to look for business prospects. I want us to think beyond the Detty December idea because it presents huge opportunities for networking and bringing money into the country.”

KOD’s comments add to ongoing public debates sparked after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, argued that the phrase “Detty December” paints an unfavourable picture of Ghana.

The now-famous term, which refers to the wave of parties, concerts and festivals that characterise December in Ghana, was coined by Ghanaian creative Bernard Sokpe, popularly known as Mr Meister.

“At that time, we used to call him ‘Detty Boy’. So for that December concert, ‘Life Is Easy’, we decided to call it ‘Detty December’ because it was going to be a fun, exciting December. It was all about showing what it means to enjoy the season to the fullest,” he said.

KOD’s comments have sparked heated discussion online, with some social media users criticising him for what they perceive as a lack of support for one of Ghana’s most exciting and economically vibrant festive traditions.

