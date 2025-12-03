Advertisement

England Lionesses beat Black Queens 2–0 in Southampton friendly

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:39 - 03 December 2025
The England Lionesses secured a 2–0 victory over Ghana’s Black Queens in an international friendly at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday, but offering Ghana plenty to build on.

England struck early, finding the opener inside six minutes when Lucia Kendall reacted fastest to a loose ball in the box and converted from close range to set the tone for the match. From the early whistle, England dominated possession and created multiple scoring chances, even hitting the woodwork more than once.

Despite the pressure, Ghana stayed compact defensively, largely due to some excellent saves by goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan, who thwarted attempts including a close-range effort from Missy Bo Kearns, helping keep the scoreline respectable through the first half. As the match progressed, the Black Queens showed signs of growing confidence.

Midfield battles became more competitive and Ghana began threatening on the break, with several half-chances emerging on counter-attacks, though none yielded a goal. In the 95th minute, substitute Alessia Russo sealed the win for England by converting a penalty awarded for handball, making it 2–0 to wrap up the evening’s action.

Coach Björkegren: Proud of Performance, Focused on the Future
Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren praised his players’ effort and attitude after the match:

Black Queens Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren

As a coach, you always want to win, but we are 67th in the world and faced a team that may be the best in the world right now. We can be proud of our performance, and we feel we are moving in the right direction.
Björkegren’s remarks reflect a measured optimism, acknowledging the gulf in quality but also highlighting the progress Ghana made under pressure.

Looking Ahead: WAFCON 2026
Despite the loss, all eyes now turn to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) scheduled in Morocco from 17 March to 3 April 2026. The friendly will serve as valuable experience for the Black Queens, exposing the squad to world-class opposition and helping them gauge areas for improvement ahead of continental competition.

For Ghana women’s football, the performance, while not flawless, offers hope. The defensive resilience, flashes of attacking intent, and overall character shown suggests that the Black Queens may be laying the groundwork for a stronger outing on the African stage.

