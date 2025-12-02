Rising Ghanaian Boxers to Watch: Hard Hits, Skillful Swerves, Ring Control

Ghana’s boxing scene has long been defined by talented pugilists who rise from local gyms to win global acclaim. A fresh crop of talented fighters, both professional and amateur are emerging, some already with silverware and others with bright promise. Let’s take a look at some of the most promising Ghanaian boxers to keep an eye on.

Joseph Commey “Jaguar”

Commey stands out as one of Ghana’s brightest professional hopes. Undefeated in his career and boasting both a Commonwealth Silver medal and an African Games Gold medal, many insiders believe he could soon break into world‑level title contention. His aggressiveness, stamina, and finishing instinct have earned him attention beyond Ghana’s borders.

Samuel Takyi receives his bronze medal

Samuel Takyi

Another top professional, Takyi has consistently represented Ghana at major events. A Commonwealth Games Silver medalist, he brings experience and composure, combining technical skill with the kind of ring intelligence that often distinguishes journeymen from champions.

John Laryea

As a continental WBO Africa Champion, Laryea is viewed as a boxer on the cusp of world‑title ambitions. With the right management and exposure, 2025 could be a breakout year for him.



Daniel Gorsh

Also a WBO Africa champion, Gorsh has shown flashes of brilliance and appears prepared to push toward higher-level belts. His discipline and recent form make him someone promoters and fans alike should watch.

Holy Dorgbetor

With a professional record of 13‑0‑1, Dorgbetor is another undefeated prospect making waves. Having already faced international-level opponents, he could soon step up to fights that bring wider attention.



Emerging and Amateur Talent

Ghana’s amateur and youth boxing ranks have also delivered exciting prospects, many of whom are gaining experience in continental competitions and youth championships. George Dowuona and Desmond Pappoe both competed at the 2025 Africa Youth Boxing Championship held in Conakry, Guinea. Their performances indicated potential, fast hands, agility, and hunger that often leads to further development in pro circuits.

Mathias Ashitey

Another youth competitor, showing promise in national youth and junior tournaments. Mathias secured Ghana’s second success at the 2024 IBA World Youth Championship in Montenegro, overpowering Israel’s Malik Eliyahu Tayber 4-1 on the third day of the competition. Ashitey showcased his skill in the flyweight(51kg) division, ensuring Ghana’s advancement to the round of 16 by earning the approval of four judges.

Abraham Mensah

A former amateur standout who transitioned to the professional ranks; known for disciplined footwork and a sharp jab. Abraham Mensah has amassed an impressive collection of honours across national and international competitions. He won the Amateur Boxer of the Year (2022) award at the 47th SWAG Awards after securing a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and gold at the 2022 Individual Championship. He’s also won a silver medal at the 2019 Fist of Fury finals, gold medals at the 2018 Individual Championship finals, the 2018 National Championship finals, the 2017 Tamale Real Innovation Championship, and the 2016 Feast for Feast Championship.

Rising female boxers



Trudy Manteaw

An amateur boxer with the Ghana Army, recently representing Ghana at the 2025 IBA Women’s World Championships.

Leticia Naa Amanua Ankrah

Leticia Ankrah is a pro bantamweight boxer from the Akotoku Academy, recognized by local sports bodies for her potential.

Najat Lokko

A young female boxer from Bukom, already drawing attention within Ghana’s boxing circles. She won the overall best boxer’s award at the Besesaka Scholarship Boxing Tournament for juvenile boxers in December 2023.

What to Look Out For

Participation in continental youth championships provides invaluable experience. Boxers like Dowuona, Pappoe, Ashitey, and Mensah are developing under competitive pressure, often a critical step before success at professional level. With champions like Laryea, Gorsh, Commey, and Dorgbetor pushing forward, Ghana could produce world title challengers.



Rising female boxers signal a broader inclusivity and growth trend in Ghana’s combat sports, expanding opportunities and potentially raising standards across genders.

Push for young boxers

Many promising boxers need consistent fight schedules, professional management, and exposure to global promoters to truly break out. Also, Investment in training facilities, medical support, and career guidance will be essential for young boxers transitioning to professional ranks. Boxing is unforgiving such that even talented fighters can falter without discipline, hunger, and focus.