10 tallest buildings in Africa in 2025 and the countries they’re in

Africa's architectural scene is being rapidly reshaped by a construction boom that is dramatically transforming the continent's skylines. The dominance in super-tall structures, once held by South Africa, is shifting, with the new center of architectural gravity moving to North and East Africa. Countries like Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Ethiopia are now entering the race, pushing previously established landmarks down the continental rankings.

By 2025, Africa’s skylines are truly reaching for the clouds. The continent is now home to a mix of iconic towers and ambitious new projects that are changing how cities look and feel. These structures are more than just buildings—they are symbols of economic growth, urban innovation, and cultural pride.

Across Africa, the construction boom is reshaping cityscapes in ways that were hard to imagine just a decade ago. From established capitals to rapidly growing urban centres, skyscrapers are redefining the continent’s skyline and signalling that Africa’s architectural ambitions are only just getting started.

Tallest Buildings in Africa in 2025

1. Egypt's Iconic Tower, standing at 393.8 metres

The Iconic Tower, situated in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, stands as the tallest building in Africa. This supertall skyscraper, which was completed in 2024, is 393.8 metres tall with 77 floors. It serves as the centrepiece of the Central Business District in the new city built east of Cairo, offering a combination of offices, luxury apartments, and a hotel.

2. Alamein Iconic Tower in Egypt, at 300 metres

Egypt continues to demonstrate its leadership in African vertical construction with the Alamein Iconic Tower. This skyscraper, the centerpiece of the New Alamein City project on the Mediterranean coast, reached its structural height of approximately 300 meters in 2024.

Although shorter than its counterpart in the New Administrative Capital, the tower solidifies Egypt's status as a hub for major construction in Africa. It is a key component of a large-scale coastal development designed to establish the area as a year-round destination for both business and tourism.

3. Great Mosque of Algiers Tower in Algeria, standing at 264.3 metres

The Djamaa el-Djazaïr, or Great Mosque of Algiers, features a minaret completed in 2019 that reaches a height of 264.3 metres. Although primarily a religious site, it is classified as a building because it incorporates 37 floors of functional space, housing facilities such as a museum, a research centre, and an observation deck. It held the title of Africa's tallest structure for nearly five years before Egyptian projects surpassed it.

4. Mohammed VI Tower in Morocco, 250 metres tall

The Mohammed VI Tower in Salé, overlooking the Bou Regreg river and Rabat, elevates Morocco into the top tier of architectural achievement. This 55-storey mixed-use skyscraper, completed in 2024, stands at an impressive height of 250 metres.

The tower features a luxury hotel, offices, and high-end apartments. Its completion marked a significant milestone for West Africa, bringing the region its first true super-tall skyscraper.

5. The Leonardo in South Africa, standing at 234 metres

The Leonardo, a 55-floor mixed-use development in Sandton, Johannesburg, was completed in 2019 and briefly held the title of Africa's tallest building. Standing at 234 metres, it incorporates luxury residential apartments, offices, and a hotel.The Leonardo remains the tallest building in Sub-Saharan Africa, a title it achieved by dethroning the Carlton Centre, which had held the continental record for over four decades.

6. South Africa's Carlton Centre, at 223 metres

The Carlton Centre, located in downtown Johannesburg, was Africa's tallest building for 46 years after its completion in 1973. It is a 50-story structure, standing 223 meters high. Although corporate power has largely shifted to Sandton, the Centre remains a significant landmark and once held the distinction of being the premier business address in the Southern Hemisphere. Today, it serves as a major office and shopping complex and houses the headquarters of Transnet.

7. Commercial Bank of Ethiopia Headquarters, standing at 209.3 metres - Tallest in E.Africa

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, East Africa's tallest building, stands at 209.3 metres

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) headquarters in Addis Ababa is now East Africa's tallest building. Inaugurated in February 2022, the 53-storey tower stands at 209.3 metres. This landmark symbolises the modernisation and economic growth of Ethiopia's banking sector. Its completion has moved the regional height record from Nairobi to Addis Ababa, signifying a new competitive phase in East African architecture.

8. Egypt's Alamein Downtown Towers, 208 metres tall

Egypt's Alamein Downtown Towers Project, with buildings reaching up to 208 metres tall

The massive scale of Egyptian construction is well demonstrated by the Alamein Downtown Towers complex. This development features four residential skyscrapers: D01, D02, D03, and D04, each reaching a height of about 208 metres. These towers were structurally completed in 2024.

As a result of their construction, which is part of the rapid urban expansion along Egypt's northern coast, several previously high-ranking African skyscrapers have been displaced in height rankings.

9. Kenya's Britam Tower stands at 200.1 metres

In 2019, Britam Tower in Nairobi was named the top skyscraper in Africa in the global architecture awards. It was the only skyscraper in Africa to feature among the world's top 10 buildings in the award’s history.

The Britam Tower, a 31-storey prismatic structure in Nairobi's Upper Hill, is Kenya's tallest building. Standing at 200.1 metres, its completion in 2017 marked a milestone as the first East African building to exceed the 200-metre mark. The tower, which houses the headquarters of Britam Holdings along with premium office space, remains a prominent landmark in the city's skyline, despite having been regionally surpassed by the CBE Headquarters and continentally by newer projects in North Africa.

10. New Administrative Capital D01 Tower (Egypt) — 196 metres

Egypt's D01 Project

The D01 Tower, another building in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, concludes the top ten list. This residential and administrative structure reaches a height of 196 metres. Its completion as part of the Central Business District's initial phase underscores the scale of Egypt's vertical aspirations. Here, even secondary towers within a single development are comparable in height to the tallest buildings in many other major African cities.

The Nairobi GTC Office Tower in Westlands, reaching 184 metres, is just outside the top ten. It is the tallest structure in the Global Trade Centre complex and ranks as the second-tallest building in Kenya. Not far away, the UAP Old Mutual Tower in Upper Hill measures 163 metres.