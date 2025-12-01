How To Stay Healthy As The Dry Harmattan Season Approaches

The harmattan season is almost here! That familiar time of year when mornings turn misty, the air feels crisp, and a layer of fine dust settles on everything from car windscreens to freshly swept floors. The season can be unforgiving on the body, affecting the skin, eyes, throat, and even the respiratory system if precautions are not taken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the dry winds set to intensify in the coming weeks, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) are urging the public to prepare and protect themselves from the health risks associated with it.

Health officials say being aware of the risks and adopting simple preventive habits can make the difference between staying healthy and falling ill during this period.

Here are key health risks during the harmattan season:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Dry Skin and Chapped Lips

The skin, which serves as the body’s first protective barrier, suffers significantly during harmattan. The extremely dry air draws moisture from the skin, leaving it irritated, cracked, and prone to discomfort. Lips are especially vulnerable and may chap more easily.

2. Dehydration

Advertisement

Advertisement

The combination of dry winds and hot temperatures increases the rate at which the body loses fluids. Without conscious effort to replace lost water, dehydration, fatigue, and dizziness can occur more quickly than many expect.

3. Respiratory Challenges

Dust levels rise sharply during the season, placing individuals at greater risk of respiratory infections. People with asthma or pre-existing respiratory conditions may experience more frequent flare-ups if exposed to dusty environments.The air becomes heavier with particles that the lungs struggle to filter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Eye Irritation

The dryness and dust associated with harmattan cause eye irritation, redness and increased susceptibility to infections. Sensitive eyes often struggle

5. Higher Meningitis Risk

Ghana lies within Africa’s “meningitis belt,” and the dry season historically brings a spike in cases. Health officials say it is crucial to remain vigilant and seek medical care early when symptoms appear.

Staying Healthy: Practical Tips from the MOH/GHS

To help Ghanaians enjoy a safe and healthy season, the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service have issued a set of preventive guidelines:

1. Keep Your Skin Moisturised

Use oil-based moisturisers such as shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil or petroleum jelly to combat dryness and protect the skin’s natural barrier. Apply your moisturiser immediately after bathing and reapply during the day especially to areas like the hands, elbows, feet and lips. Lip balms are essential to prevent painful chapping.

READ ALSO: 10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores

2. Drink More Water Than Usual

A glass of chilled water

Hydration is key. Increasing your water intake helps your body cope better with the harsh weather. Drink water regularly rather than waiting to be thirsty. Hydrating fluids such as coconut water can help maintain your body’s fluid balance.

3. Eat Hydrating Foods

Watermelon

Your diet can be a helpful ally during harmattan. Incorporate water-rich fruits like watermelon, oranges, pineapple and cucumber, as well as meals such as light soups to maintain healthy fluid levels. These foods also provide essential vitamins that strengthen the immune system, making the body more resistant to infections common during the season

4. Wear Face Masks in Dusty Areas

A face mask reduces the amount of dust inhaled, protecting your lungs and reducing the risk of respiratory infections. Wearing a nose mask especially when commuting, sweeping, or walking along busy roads reduces the inhalation of dust and protects your lungs. This practice is particularly important for children and the elderly, who tend to be more sensitive to airborne particles.

5. Protect Individuals with Asthma or Respiratory Conditions

People with asthma, bronchitis or other respiratory infections must exercise extra caution. The dusty and dry conditions can easily trigger attacks or worsen symptoms. Such individuals should avoid extremely dusty areas, limit outdoor activities during peak dusty hours and keep inhalers or prescribed medication within reach. Masks should be worn consistently, even for short periods o

6. Shield Your Eyes

___4169524___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___4169524___2015___9___15___13___Best-sunglasses-for-women-3

Sunglasses or clear protective glasses help reduce irritation and prevent dust from entering the eyes. Additionally, keeping eyes lubricated with doctor-recommended eye drops can prevent dryness and discomfort, especially for people who drive or spend long hours outdoors.

7. Maintain Good Hygiene

Dust tends to settle on the hands, making it easier to transfer germs to the face, eyes and mouth. Regular hand washing with soap and water helps reduce the spread of infections.Avoid touching your face unnecessarily, as it increases the risk of respiratory and eye infections. Carrying a small hand sanitiser can also be useful when water is not readily available.

8. Seek Medical Attention Promptly

If you experience persistent coughing, fever, difficulty breathing, rashes or eye irritation, it is important to seek professional care. Early treatment prevents complications, especially during a season known for spikes in respiratory illnesses and meningitis.Visiting the nearest health facility ensures proper diagnosis and timely intervention.

Conclusion