Blockchain is quietly powering everyday life across Africa

As Binance Blockchain Week , taking place from 4 to 8 December, approaches, it’s clear that blockchain is no longer just a buzzword for cryptocurrency traders. Across South Africa and the wider continent, it is quietly shaping practical, everyday experiences, from payments and property to healthcare and financial inclusion.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, on-chain cryptocurrency activity surged 52% year-on-year in the 12 months ending June 2025, according to the Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index . This growth is driven largely by real-world applications: remittances, payments, and secure record-keeping. Traditional cross-border transfers remain expensive, with fees averaging 7.9% for a $200 transaction. Blockchain enables users to send money instantly and at a fraction of the cost, providing an emerging alternative to traditional banking, especially for small businesses and cross-border workers.

In South Africa, migrants remit significant amounts to neighbouring SADC countries each year. Estimates vary depending on the methodology: the 2024 FinMark Trust repor t puts formal outflows at R19 billion annually and informal transfers at around R3.4 billion, while SADC data suggests total remittances could reach R21.9 billion, with roughly half still flowing through informal channels.

Real estate is also being reimagined through blockchain technology. In Khayelitsha (Cape Town), a pilot project is registering around 1,000 previously unregistered, government-subsidised homes on a blockchain-based property register. This collaboration between the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF), 71point4, and Seso Global is creating a tamper-proof, decentralised log of ownership that could eventually integrate with the national deeds registry.

Healthcare is another frontier. Frere Provincial Hospital in the Eastern Cape is piloting Hyperledger Fabric to manage electronic health records (EHRs) on a blockchain. The study suggests that blockchain can securely store patient histories, improve data interoperability, and give patients more control over their records, especially crucial when moving between clinics or in emergencies.

Investment in Africa’s blockchain ecosystem is also rising. According to the CV VC 2024 African Blockchain Report, South Africa captured 18% of blockchain VC funding in Africa, and blockchain made up 7.4% of all VC funding on the continent, well above its global share of 3.2%. Many of these funded projects focus on practical applications such as identity verification, land registries, and financial inclusion, rather than speculative crypto plays.



Millions of Africans remain unbanked; roughly 350 million adults in Sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to formal financial services. Blockchain is helping bridge that gap, enabling people to store funds, receive payments, and even access credit using nothing more than a smartphone and an internet connection. For informal savings groups, such as South African stokvels, blockchain and smart contracts are increasing transparency and automating payouts, reducing disputes and making small-scale lending easier.

Supply-chain transparency is another area where blockchain is making a tangible impact. As African economies rely heavily on exports like minerals, coffee, and agricultural goods, having verifiable proof of origin matters for global buyers demanding sustainability and ethical sourcing. Blockchain allows businesses to trace the journey of goods from source to consumer, boosting trust for both local and international markets.

The broader picture shows that blockchain is being adopted not for novelty, but out of necessity. African users are leveraging it to solve problems around high costs, lack of trust, manual paperwork, and fragmented systems. Whether it’s a township homeowner finally securing their title, a small business avoiding excessive fees, or a patient carrying their complete medical history, blockchain has the potential to deliver value.

These use cases underscore the technology’s potential to improve everyday life across the continent. Blockchain in Africa is no longer just about speculation; it’s about inclusion, access, and creating solutions that matter for millions of people every day.

Catch all the insights live during Binance Block Week , 3 - 4 December 2025, and tune in to see how blockchain is shaping the future in real time.