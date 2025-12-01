GFA charges Asante Kotoko again — the second time in a week for separate offences

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:12 - 01 December 2025

Yet a week, after charging Asante Kotoko over “inciteful” comments on social media, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has again charged Asante Kotoko SC with multiple regulatory breaches after an incident during their recent Ghana Premier League match against Medeama SC that saw match officials threatened, allegedly after unauthorized persons were allowed into the officials’ tunnel at halftime.

The first incident, was filed by the GFA against the club for publishing “inciteful” comments on social media following their Ghana Premier League match day 11 game against FC Samartex 1996.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s ticket to uncertainty: 1,728 possible 2026 World Cup group-stage scenarios

Second Incident
In an official statement on 1st December, the GFA said Asante Kotoko “failed to ensure the safety of the Match Officials by allowing unauthorised persons into Zone 2 (tunnel) at half-time, where the officials were threatened and attacked.”

The club now faces charges under the 2019 Disciplinary Code and the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols, 2025. As per the notice, Asante Kotoko has been given a deadline of Wednesday, 03 December 2025 to formally respond to the charges.

Asante Kotoko SC have been charged with breaches of the Disciplinary Code, 2019 and the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols, 2025 … The Club is alleged to have failed to ensure the safety of the Match Officials … allowing unauthorised persons into Zone 2 (tunnel) at half-time, where the officials were threatened and attacked.

the GFA statement said.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo cleared for World Cup after FIFA suspends two-match portion of ban

The allegations, if proven, strikes at the heart of matchday security, officiating integrity, and club responsibility. Zones such as the match-official tunnel (Zone 2) are meant to be tightly controlled, offering safe passage and protection for referees and other officials.

A breach of this kind could undermine the perceived fairness and safety of the league and, accordingly, the GFA’s decision to pursue disciplinary action reflects the gravity of the matter.

What Happens Next With the deadline for Asante Kotoko’s response on 3 December, the football community: supporters, pundits, and clubs will be watching closely. The GFA’s disciplinary committee will review the club’s submission before deciding on possible sanctions.

READ ALSO: What to expect from the 2026 World Cup final draw: Key rules, pots, and what they mean

For now, the match results stand, but the incident and its aftermath threaten to cast a shadow over the fixture and raise questions about match-day security, club responsibility, and the protection of match officials in Ghana’s top flight.

Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
More from Pulse Ghana
Blockchain is quietly powering everyday life across Africa
Business
01.12.2025
Blockchain is quietly powering everyday life across Africa
2025 Pulse Influencer Awards – Here are all the first-time winners
Entertainment
01.12.2025
2025 Pulse Influencer Awards – Here are all the first-time winners
Ajax vs Groningen abandoned after dangerous pyrotechnic chaos at Johan Cruyff Arena
Sports
01.12.2025
Ajax vs Groningen abandoned after dangerous pyrotechnic chaos at Johan Cruyff Arena
The Power of  iGaming in Africa: Opportunities for partners
Sports
01.12.2025
The Power of  iGaming in Africa: Opportunities for partners
The only Formula 1 Championship to be ever awarded posthumously
Sports
01.12.2025
The only Formula 1 Championship to be ever awarded posthumously
GFA charges Asante Kotoko again — the second time in a week for separate offences
Sports
01.12.2025
GFA charges Asante Kotoko again — the second time in a week for separate offences