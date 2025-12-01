GFA charges Asante Kotoko again — the second time in a week for separate offences

Yet a week, after charging Asante Kotoko over “inciteful” comments on social media, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has again charged Asante Kotoko SC with multiple regulatory breaches after an incident during their recent Ghana Premier League match against Medeama SC that saw match officials threatened, allegedly after unauthorized persons were allowed into the officials’ tunnel at halftime.

The first incident, was filed by the GFA against the club for publishing “inciteful” comments on social media following their Ghana Premier League match day 11 game against FC Samartex 1996.

Referee Aduntera has awarded penalty for a foul outside the box.



SAMARTEX 0-0 #AKSC #SamartexKotoko — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) November 23, 2025

Second Incident

In an official statement on 1st December, the GFA said Asante Kotoko “failed to ensure the safety of the Match Officials by allowing unauthorised persons into Zone 2 (tunnel) at half-time, where the officials were threatened and attacked.”

The club now faces charges under the 2019 Disciplinary Code and the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols, 2025. As per the notice, Asante Kotoko has been given a deadline of Wednesday, 03 December 2025 to formally respond to the charges.

Asante Kotoko SC have been charged with breaches of the Disciplinary Code, 2019 and the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols, 2025 … The Club is alleged to have failed to ensure the safety of the Match Officials … allowing unauthorised persons into Zone 2 (tunnel) at half-time, where the officials were threatened and attacked.

the GFA statement said.

The allegations, if proven, strikes at the heart of matchday security, officiating integrity, and club responsibility. Zones such as the match-official tunnel (Zone 2) are meant to be tightly controlled, offering safe passage and protection for referees and other officials.

A breach of this kind could undermine the perceived fairness and safety of the league and, accordingly, the GFA’s decision to pursue disciplinary action reflects the gravity of the matter.

What Happens Next With the deadline for Asante Kotoko’s response on 3 December, the football community: supporters, pundits, and clubs will be watching closely. The GFA’s disciplinary committee will review the club’s submission before deciding on possible sanctions.