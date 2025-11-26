Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo cleared for World Cup after FIFA suspends two-match portion of ban

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:58 - 26 November 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has been cleared to play in the opening matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after FIFA reduced his suspension following his red card against Ireland. 

The 40-year-old Portugal captain was initially handed a three-match ban for violent conduct after elbowing Ireland defender Dara O'Shea during a crucial World Cup qualifying match on November 13: the first red card of his 226-cap international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo after red card incident

However, under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, two of those matches have been suspended under a one-year probationary period. The ban that Ronaldo served during Portugal’s 9–1 win over Armenia is considered the mandatory single-match suspension.

That ruling means that unless Ronaldo commits a similar offence within the next year, he will remain eligible for Portugal’s first World Cup fixtures. The decision comes as a relief to Portugal and Ronaldo, who was at risk of being sidelined for the early phases of what may be his final World Cup as a player.

At 40 years old, he will soon be attempting to claim the only major trophy missing from his storied international career. 

Cristiano Ronaldo confrontation about his red card

Context and Controversy
Ronaldo’s red card came in the 61st minute of the qualifying match in Dublin, after what appeared to be an elbow to Dara O’Shea’s back, initially shown a yellow card by the referee.

But after a VAR review, the card was upgraded to red. Normally, violent-conduct offences at this level carry at least a three-match ban, which would have ruled Ronaldo out for a portion of the World Cup.

The governing body’s decision ensures that the World Cup set to begin next summer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will likely see Ronaldo donning the Portugal captain’s armband once again.

