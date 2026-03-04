Here's Why Some Women’s Noses Look Bigger During Pregnancy?

Recently, trends on TikTok and other socal platforms are showing pregnant women's nose - before and after pregnancy. Pregnancy changes a woman’s body in ways both expected and surprising. While many people anticipate a growing baby bump, stretch marks, or glowing skin, some women notice something unexpected when they look in the mirror,their nose appears bigger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It may look wider, puffier, or slightly swollen. Social media has even coined the term “pregnancy nose” to describe the change. But is it real? And why does it happen? The truth is simple: in many cases, it’s completely normal — and temporary.

1. Increased Blood Volume and Circulation

One of the biggest changes during pregnancy happens internally. A woman’s blood volume increases by up to 40–50 percent to support the growing baby and placenta. This extra blood improves oxygen and nutrient supply, but it also affects blood vessels throughout the body.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nose contains many small blood vessels. When blood flow increases, these vessels expand, causing the surrounding tissues to look fuller. This can make the nose appear slightly enlarged or more rounded than usual. It’s not that the nose is “growing” in structure — it’s that it’s swelling.

2. Hormonal Surges, Especially Estrogen

Pregnancy hormones play a major role in physical changes. Levels of estrogen and progesterone rise significantly, and estrogen in particular causes blood vessels to dilate (expand). This dilation leads to: Facial puffiness

Swelling around the cheeks

A broader-looking nose Hormones also increase sensitivity in nasal tissues, which can add to the effect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Fluid Retention

Water retention is common during pregnancy. Many women experience swelling in their feet, ankles, and hands. But fluid retention can also affect the face. When the body holds onto extra fluids, soft tissues — including those in the nose — may swell. This can make the nose appear wider, especially in the second and third trimesters.

4. Pregnancy Rhinitis

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another contributor is a condition known as pregnancy rhinitis. This refers to nasal congestion that occurs during pregnancy without a cold or allergies. It happens because hormonal changes cause swelling in the nasal lining. Symptoms include: A constantly stuffy nose

Runny nose

Mild facial pressure

When the nasal passages swell internally, it can slightly change the external appearance of the nose as well.

Is It Permanent?

For most women, the change is temporary. After childbirth, hormone levels gradually return to normal. The body sheds excess fluid, blood volume decreases, and swelling reduces. Within weeks or a few months postpartum, the nose typically returns to its pre-pregnancy appearance.

However, every woman’s body responds differently. Some may notice subtle, lasting changes, especially after multiple pregnancies — but significant permanent enlargement is uncommon.

READ ALSO: 8 Ways to Prevent Morning Breath and Wake Up Feeling Fresh

When to Seek Medical Attention

Mild facial swelling is usually harmless. However, sudden or severe swelling of the face, especially when accompanied by high blood pressure, headaches, or vision changes, should not be ignored. These could be signs of preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication that requires medical care. If swelling feels extreme or concerning, it’s always best to consult a healthcare provider.

Embracing the Changes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pregnancy is a powerful transformation. The body stretches, expands, and adapts to grow new life. A slightly fuller nose is often just one small part of that journey.

While it may feel surprising or even uncomfortable at first, understanding the science behind it can bring reassurance. Most of the time, it’s simply a temporary response to hormones, increased blood flow, and fluid retention.