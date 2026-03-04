Advertisement

Here's Why Some Women’s Noses Look Bigger During Pregnancy?

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:51 - 04 March 2026
Advertisement

Recently, trends on TikTok and other socal platforms are showing pregnant women's nose - before and after pregnancy. Pregnancy changes a woman’s body in ways both expected and surprising. While many people anticipate a growing baby bump, stretch marks, or glowing skin, some women notice something unexpected when they look in the mirror,their nose appears bigger.

Advertisement

It may look wider, puffier, or slightly swollen. Social media has even coined the term “pregnancy nose” to describe the change. But is it real? And why does it happen? The truth is simple: in many cases, it’s completely normal — and temporary.

1. Increased Blood Volume and Circulation

One of the biggest changes during pregnancy happens internally. A woman’s blood volume increases by up to 40–50 percent to support the growing baby and placenta. This extra blood improves oxygen and nutrient supply, but it also affects blood vessels throughout the body.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Here’s how the interior of Ibrahim Mahama’s new private jet looks (Photos)

The nose contains many small blood vessels. When blood flow increases, these vessels expand, causing the surrounding tissues to look fuller. This can make the nose appear slightly enlarged or more rounded than usual. It’s not that the nose is “growing” in structure — it’s that it’s swelling.

2. Hormonal Surges, Especially Estrogen

Pregnancy hormones play a major role in physical changes. Levels of estrogen and progesterone rise significantly, and estrogen in particular causes blood vessels to dilate (expand).

This dilation leads to:

  • Facial puffiness

  • Swelling around the cheeks

  • A broader-looking nose

Hormones also increase sensitivity in nasal tissues, which can add to the effect.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Here’re All The Public Holiday in Ghana This March

3. Fluid Retention

Water retention is common during pregnancy. Many women experience swelling in their feet, ankles, and hands. But fluid retention can also affect the face. When the body holds onto extra fluids, soft tissues — including those in the nose — may swell. This can make the nose appear wider, especially in the second and third trimesters.

4. Pregnancy Rhinitis

Advertisement

Another contributor is a condition known as pregnancy rhinitis. This refers to nasal congestion that occurs during pregnancy without a cold or allergies. It happens because hormonal changes cause swelling in the nasal lining. Symptoms include:

  • A constantly stuffy nose

  • Runny nose

  • Mild facial pressure

When the nasal passages swell internally, it can slightly change the external appearance of the nose as well.

READ ALSO: Salt as 'Super Glue'? The Science Behind How Egg Sellers in Ghana Use Salt to Balance Eggs

Is It Permanent?

For most women, the change is temporary. After childbirth, hormone levels gradually return to normal. The body sheds excess fluid, blood volume decreases, and swelling reduces. Within weeks or a few months postpartum, the nose typically returns to its pre-pregnancy appearance.

However, every woman’s body responds differently. Some may notice subtle, lasting changes, especially after multiple pregnancies — but significant permanent enlargement is uncommon.

READ ALSO: 8 Ways to Prevent Morning Breath and Wake Up Feeling Fresh

When to Seek Medical Attention

Mild facial swelling is usually harmless. However, sudden or severe swelling of the face, especially when accompanied by high blood pressure, headaches, or vision changes, should not be ignored. These could be signs of preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication that requires medical care. If swelling feels extreme or concerning, it’s always best to consult a healthcare provider.

Embracing the Changes

Advertisement

Pregnancy is a powerful transformation. The body stretches, expands, and adapts to grow new life. A slightly fuller nose is often just one small part of that journey.

READ ALSO: Did You Know You Can Use Banana Peels to Polish Your Shoes? Here Are 5 Other Surprising Uses

While it may feel surprising or even uncomfortable at first, understanding the science behind it can bring reassurance. Most of the time, it’s simply a temporary response to hormones, increased blood flow, and fluid retention.

In the end, pregnancy nose is not a flaw, it’s a sign of a body working overtime to create something extraordinary.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Celestine Donkor
Entertainment
04.03.2026
10 Ghanaian Gospel Musicians Leading The Industry Right Now
Mamprobi Child Theft Case: Court grants suspect GH¢200,000 bail
News
04.03.2026
Mamprobi Child Theft Case: Court grants suspect GH¢200,000 bail
SPEECH BY HEAD OF CHANNEL: AKWAABA MAGIC – NOSISA DOE  5 Years of Akwaaba Magic
Entertainment
04.03.2026
SPEECH BY HEAD OF CHANNEL: AKWAABA MAGIC – NOSISA DOE  5 Years of Akwaaba Magic  
2026 WC: Good news for fans as U.S. Embassy in Accra opens more visa appointment slots
News
04.03.2026
2026 WC: Good news for fans as U.S. Embassy in Accra opens more visa appointment slots
Behind-the-scenes video of how Stonebwoy keeps ‘cooking’ hit songs emerges
Entertainment
04.03.2026
Behind-the-scenes video of how Stonebwoy keeps ‘cooking’ hit songs emerges
Here's Why Some Women’s Noses Look Bigger During Pregnancy?
Lifestyle
04.03.2026
Here's Why Some Women’s Noses Look Bigger During Pregnancy?