Here’s how the interior of Ibrahim Mahama’s new private jet looks (Photos)

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:22 - 04 March 2026
Ghanaian businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has attracted widespread attention following his acquisition of a Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, valued $56 million (GH₵602M) according to industry estimates.

Numerous reactions have trailed the purchase of a new luxury jet by the Ghanaian business mogul, amid his revelation that the old private jet will now be used as an emergency air ambulance for all Ghanaians. But what does the interior of the customised Bombardier Global 6500 private jet look like?

The Bombardier Vision flight deck is widely regarded as one of the most advanced cockpits in business aviation. Designed for aircraft such as the Bombardier Global 6500, it combines cutting-edge avionics, intelligent automation and sleek design to give pilots exceptional control and awareness in every phase of flight.

A Cockpit Designed for Clarity

Image Source: Bombardier Global 6500 interior
One of the standout features of the Vision flight deck is its Combined Vision System (CVS) — a first in the industry.

Traditionally, aircraft used either:

  • Synthetic Vision System (SVS) – which creates a computer-generated 3D image of terrain and runways.

  • Enhanced Vision System (EVS) – which uses infrared cameras to help pilots see through darkness, fog or poor visibility.

In the Global 6500, both systems are seamlessly merged into a single, unified display. This means pilots don’t have to switch between views or interpret separate images. Instead, they receive one clear, integrated picture.

Image Source: Bombardier Global 6500 interior

The result?

  • Reduced pilot workload

  • Better decision-making

  • Improved safety

  • Clear visibility even in challenging weather conditions

In simple terms, it gives pilots “the clearest view through the toughest weather.”

Advanced Automation That Works for the Crew

The Vision flight deck is not just about what pilots see — it’s also about how the aircraft responds.

Its advanced automation systems assist with navigation, performance management and system monitoring. This helps pilots focus on strategy and situational awareness rather than being overwhelmed by manual inputs.

The interface itself is clean, intuitive and modern, blending high functionality with refined aesthetics.

Built for All-Weather Performance

Image Source: Bombardier Global 6500 interior
The Global 6500 is engineered to perform in conditions that might challenge other aircraft.

Rain, wind and ice are no match for it. The aircraft’s systems and performance capabilities allow it to operate confidently in difficult weather environments.

It also features:

  • Shorter landing performance

  • Strong field capabilities

  • Smooth ride technology

  • Impressive range and speed

This means the aircraft can access more airports and operate efficiently in a wider range of conditions.

Performance Without Compromise

The Global 6500 combines:

  • Long-range capability

  • High cruising speeds

  • Excellent take-off and landing performance

  • Exceptional passenger comfort

While passengers enjoy a smooth and quiet ride in the cabin, the pilots benefit from one of the most sophisticated and supportive cockpits in the industry.

Image Source: Bombardier Global 6500 interior

The Bombardier Vision flight deck is more than just a cockpit — it is an intelligent flying environment. By combining powerful automation, industry-leading vision systems and all-weather capability, it ensures that the Global 6500 delivers both safety and performance without compromise.

In short, it gives pilots confidence — and passengers peace of mind — no matter the destination or the weather conditions.

SOURCE: Bombardier Global 6500 official website. Find more information on their website.

Image Source: Bombardier Global 6500 interior
Image Source: Bombardier Global 6500 interior
Image Source: Bombardier Global 6500 interior
Image Source: Bombardier Global 6500 interior
Image Source: Bombardier Global 6500 interior
Image Source: Bombardier Global 6500 interior
Image Source: Bombardier Global 6500 interior
Image: Bombardier Global 6500 interior (Courtesy of Bombardier)
