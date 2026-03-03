Age verification required
Ibrahim Mahama’s new GH₵602M private jet sends tongues wagging, netizens react (Video)
Ghanaian businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has attracted widespread attention following reports of his acquisition of a Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, valued $56 million (GH₵602M) according to industry estimates.
News of the aircraft emerged on Tuesday, 3 March 2026. In a video shared by blogger GH Hyper on Instagram, Mr Mahama was seen arriving at the airport in Mercedes-Benz vehicles before boarding the aircraft for an international trip.
The jet, finished in a custom white and grey design, is branded “Dzata”, a name associated with his business interests. It was positioned at a VIP section of the airport prior to departure. Mr Mahama, dressed in a long-sleeved jacket and black trousers, was later captured boarding the aircraft and exchanging greetings with airport officials before take-off.
The Bombardier Global 6500 is an ultra-long-range business jet equipped with advanced wing technology and Rolls-Royce Pearl engines designed to enhance fuel efficiency and performance. The aircraft also features a modern cabin with 4K entertainment systems and upgraded passenger comfort amenities. Industry estimates place the value of the jet at around $56 million.
Mr Mahama’s association with private aviation is longstanding. He previously owned a Bombardier 604 aircraft, also named “Dzata”.
The emergence of footage showing the new aircraft has generated varied reactions across social media platforms. While some users have congratulated the businessman on what they describe as a significant personal and corporate milestone, others have questioned the optics of such acquisitions amid prevailing economic challenges.
See reactions below:
Ibrahim Mahama has bought a new private jet— Beno SarkCess (@_benopaonyx1) March 3, 2026
Nah this man dey hold o ei pic.twitter.com/oYSgMm74qm
Mr.Ibrahim Mahama elevates luxury and power in the skies with the acquisition of Brand New Bombardier Global 6500 Private Jet 🛩️— Mahama The President (@CitizenTechiman) March 3, 2026
Finished in a sleek custom white and grey paint job boldly branded “Dzata” — meaning Lion
Congratulations To The Boss !!! pic.twitter.com/G4KmRoYZMA
Life can be both funny and sad at the same time.— Nickyy 😔 (@Replay_remix) March 3, 2026
One person just bought a $70m aircraft.
Another is probably hustling hoping to make $7 at the end of the day. https://t.co/FuoYaf7mrQ
The President’s brother Ibrahim Mahama buys a $70million private jet after just one year of his brother’s Presidency.— Gen. Buhari (@Gen_Buhari_) March 3, 2026
Hmmmmm
pic.twitter.com/W5fPEObKSP
