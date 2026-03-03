Advertisement

Ibrahim Mahama’s new GH₵602M private jet sends tongues wagging, netizens react (Video)

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:18 - 03 March 2026
Ibrahim Mahama
Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama acquires a $56 million Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, sparking mixed reactions online as video footage of the new aircraft circulates on social media.
Ghanaian businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has attracted widespread attention following reports of his acquisition of a Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, valued $56 million (GH₵602M) according to industry estimates.

News of the aircraft emerged on Tuesday, 3 March 2026. In a video shared by blogger GH Hyper on Instagram, Mr Mahama was seen arriving at the airport in Mercedes-Benz vehicles before boarding the aircraft for an international trip.

The jet, finished in a custom white and grey design, is branded “Dzata”, a name associated with his business interests. It was positioned at a VIP section of the airport prior to departure. Mr Mahama, dressed in a long-sleeved jacket and black trousers, was later captured boarding the aircraft and exchanging greetings with airport officials before take-off.

ALSO READ: The Ripple Effect: How the Middle East Crisis Could Influence Ghana's Economy and Security

The Bombardier Global 6500 is an ultra-long-range business jet equipped with advanced wing technology and Rolls-Royce Pearl engines designed to enhance fuel efficiency and performance. The aircraft also features a modern cabin with 4K entertainment systems and upgraded passenger comfort amenities. Industry estimates place the value of the jet at around $56 million.

Mr Mahama’s association with private aviation is longstanding. He previously owned a Bombardier 604 aircraft, also named “Dzata”.

ALSO READ: Ghana Shuts Embassy in Iran: What It Means for Ghanaians Caught in the Crossfire

The emergence of footage showing the new aircraft has generated varied reactions across social media platforms. While some users have congratulated the businessman on what they describe as a significant personal and corporate milestone, others have questioned the optics of such acquisitions amid prevailing economic challenges.

See reactions below:

