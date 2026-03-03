The Ripple Effect: How the Middle East Crisis Could Influence Ghana's Economy and Security

Analysis of how the Middle East crisis, following U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran and the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, could affect Ghana’s economy, energy costs, diplomacy, and national security.

The Middle East has entered a period of heightened conflict following a joint United States and Israeli airstrike campaign against Iran, which culminated in the confirmed death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in late February 2026.

Iranian state media reported his death after coordinated strikes targeted his compound in Tehran and other strategic locations. U.S. officials described the operation as intended to eliminate imminent security threats and disrupt Iran’s military capabilities.

Khamenei, who had led Iran since 1989, was killed alongside senior military leaders and members of his family. Iranian authorities announced a 40-day national mourning period and condemned the air campaign as an act of aggression and a violation of international law. The Foreign Ministry vowed retaliation against the United States and Israel.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves during the 36th anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at Khomeini’s shrine in southern Tehran, Iran June 4, 2025. — Reuters

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory and facilities in Gulf states hosting U.S. forces. Explosions and aerial engagements were reported in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, contributing to rising civilian and military casualties across the region.

Although geographically distant from the theatre of conflict, Ghana could face indirect consequences across several sectors.

Diplomatic Positioning

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ghana may face increasing pressure to clarify its position in international forums, including the United Nations. Its stance could affect relations with key global actors involved in or affected by the conflict, including the U.S., Russia, Iran and Israel. Such relationships could influence aid, trade, investment and multilateral cooperation.

President John Dramani Mahama noted the emerging geopolitical risks.

“We are watching the geopolitical events with alarm. A few days ago, we witnessed attacks on Iran by the U.S. and Israel and counterattacks by Iran on Gulf countries, creating a new geopolitical situation,” he said. “We know these shocks will come. But when they come, we must prepare ourselves to make sure our people are protected, because as it stands, that region is the epicentre of global oil supplies. And we know when crude prices rise above a certain level, it has a negative effect on our countries.”

Ghana’s diplomatic approach may be tested as alliances harden and international expectations evolve.

Energy Costs and Economic Exposure

Oil

Energy markets are sensitive to instability in the Middle East, a region central to global oil production. Disruption of supply could drive crude prices higher, affecting Ghana, which imports refined petroleum products and is also developing domestic oil production.

Economist Professor Godfred Bokpin warned that rising global crude prices could translate into higher domestic fuel costs, which would increase transport and commodity prices and contribute to inflation.

At the same time, elevated gold prices could provide fiscal support. Dr Theo Acheampong, Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, noted that record-high gold prices offer an opportunity to strengthen Ghana’s international reserves if managed effectively.

Security Considerations

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

Conflicts in the Middle East have historically had security implications beyond the region. Ghana’s security agencies may increase monitoring and coordination with regional and international partners to mitigate potential spillover risks, including terrorism or illicit arms trafficking. West Africa’s security landscape makes vigilance a continuing priority.

Ghanaians Abroad

The Government of Ghana has closed its embassy in Iran and successfully evacuated diplomatic staff. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed:

“I am delighted to announce that we have conducted a successful evacuation of all our embassy staff in Iran. The Ghanaian diplomats are safe and in high spirits. Ghana’s embassy in Iran is now closed sine die.”

The Ministry has advised Ghanaians intending to travel for Umrah to reconsider their plans until stability is restored. Those already in Saudi Arabia are urged to follow local authorities’ guidance and remain in contact with Ghana’s missions in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Regional and Multilateral Engagement

ECOWAS

As a member of ECOWAS and the African Union, Ghana may participate in regional initiatives aimed at de-escalation. ECOWAS has expressed concern over the hostilities, warning of potential consequences for global peace and economic stability. Ghana’s engagement within these frameworks will influence its broader diplomatic approach as the crisis develops.

Conclusion

