Court clears NDC’s Baba Jamal to contest Ayawaso East by-election

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:11 - 02 March 2026
Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed
High Court in Accra dismisses lawsuit challenging the NDC primary, clearing Baba Jamal to contest the Ayawaso East by-election on 3 March 2026.
The High Court in Accra has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to nullify the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in Ayawaso East, clearing the final legal obstacle ahead of the by-election scheduled for Tuesday, 3 March 2026.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, 2 March, the court described the action filed by the pressure group Democracy Hub as “incompetent”, effectively ending its attempt to prevent the NDC parliamentary candidate, Baba Jamal, from contesting the seat.

Democracy Hub had instituted legal proceedings against the NDC, the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Attorney-General’s Department. The group argued that the party’s primary was allegedly tainted by vote-buying and therefore lacked legitimacy. It consequently sought an order restraining the EC from accepting or acting upon Baba Jamal’s nomination.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor
However, counsel for the NDC raised a preliminary objection, contending that the suit was fundamentally flawed and that the applicants lacked the requisite legal standing.

Justice Agyenim-Boateng upheld the objection, ruling that the originating processes were defective. By striking out the processes, the court dismissed the case without examining the substantive allegations of vote-buying.

Baba Jamal emerged as the NDC’s candidate after securing 431 votes in the party’s internal primary, narrowly defeating Hajia Amina Adam, who polled 399 votes. The contest attracted public attention following allegations that some aspirants distributed items, including television sets and foodstuffs, to delegates during voting.

In response, the NDC constituted a three-member committee to investigate claims of inducement. After its review, the party confirmed Mohammed Baba Jamal as its candidate for the Ayawaso East by-election.

Meanwhile, a recent poll by Global InfoAnalytics projects a strong lead for Baba Jamal ahead of the vote. The survey indicates he could secure 75% of ballots cast, with the New Patriotic Party’s Baba Ali projected at 21%. Independent candidate Umaru Sanda Muhammed is forecast to obtain 3%, while Ibrahim Iddrisu and David are each expected to receive less than 1%.

