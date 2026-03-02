Advertisement

Joy fills Agradaa’s church ahead of anticipated release tomorrow

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:26 - 02 March 2026
Heaven Way Champion International Ministry is preparing to welcome back its founder, Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, following her early release from Nsawam Medium Security Prison under Ghana’s remission policy.
Advertisement

Excitement is building at Heaven Way Champion International Ministry as congregants prepare for the anticipated return of Evangelist Patricia Asiamah (Nana Agradaa) from prison on Tuesday, 3 March 2026.

Advertisement

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, has been actively co-ordinating the welcome, unveiling a special T-shirt bearing the simple message: “PRAY EVERY DAY”.

READ MORE; Nana Agradaa expected to be released on March 3, 2026 - Lawyer

The church, which serves as the heart of her ministry, has undergone repainting and minor renovations to accommodate the expected influx of members eager to see their leader.

Pastor Asiamah, in his Sunday sermon, confirmed that seating and other arrangements have been made for the congregation to participate in a modest reception. He urged church members to maintain decorum during the event, emphasising that the day is not only about her return but also about reaffirming their commitment to her ministry.

Advertisement

Angel Asiamah, visibly emotional, joined congregants in worship as they sang songs of thanksgiving and declared their readiness to welcome Agradaa back into the church community.

READ ALSO: 'I’ve not received a single cedi in royalties from Ghana in my life' - M.anifest reveals

Agradaa’s early release from Nsawam Medium Security Prison comes under Ghana’s remission policy. Initially sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for charlatanic advertisement, her sentence was reduced to just one year following an appeal.

The founder of Godsway International Church was found guilty of defrauding by false pretences after she allegedly deceived congregants during an all-night service at her Weija-based church in Accra. Prosecutors told the court that she operated a so-called money-doubling scheme, promising worshippers financial returns in exchange for cash offerings. On 3 July 2025, she was originally handed a 15-year prison sentence with hard labour.

MUST READ: 'We have done 6 IVFs' - Oheneni's husband on fertility struggles and rumours he has a child somewhere

Advertisement

Her legal team subsequently lodged an appeal on 7 July 2025, contending that the trial judge had improperly shifted the burden of proof on to the accused, despite what they described as weak and insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution.

On 5 February 2026, the High Court in Amasaman, presided over by Justice Solomon Oppong-Twumasi, substantially reduced the sentence from 15 years to one year. The court further directed her to refund GH¢1,000 to the complainants.

AlSO READ: Stonebwoy is an epitome of excellence; his standard is different — McDan hails Bhim Nation boss

It was also clarified that the one-year custodial term would be backdated to commence from the date of her original sentencing in July 2025, paving the way for her expected release in early March 2026.

@tina_news_gh LIVE NOW || Joy overflow! 🎉🙌 Agradaa’s husband Asiamah and church members sing praises and dance as Mama Pat is allegedly set to be released coming Tuesday . #tinanewsgh #whattowatch #agradaa #asiamah ♬ original sound - Tina News Gh
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
8 Ways to Prevent Morning Breath and Wake Up Feeling Fresh
Lifestyle
02.03.2026
8 Ways to Prevent Morning Breath and Wake Up Feeling Fresh
Gov't declares Friday 6th March as public holiday
News
02.03.2026
Gov't declares Friday 6th March as public holiday
Ofosu Nkansah curses Calistus Mahama and Beatrice Annan: ‘My dad’s blood will be on your hands’
News
02.03.2026
Ofosu Nkansah curses Calistus Mahama and Beatrice Annan: ‘My dad’s blood will be on your hands’
'That move was a big one for Africa' — Sarkodie hails IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit
Entertainment
02.03.2026
'That move was a big one for Africa' — Sarkodie hails IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit
8 Ways Couples Can Strengthen Their Spiritual Bond
Lifestyle
02.03.2026
8 Ways Couples Can Strengthen Their Spiritual Bond
Court slaps Barker-Vormawor with GH₵5 million in Kan Dapaah defamation case
News
02.03.2026
Court slaps Barker-Vormawor with GH₵5 million in Kan Dapaah defamation case