Joy fills Agradaa’s church ahead of anticipated release tomorrow

Heaven Way Champion International Ministry is preparing to welcome back its founder, Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, following her early release from Nsawam Medium Security Prison under Ghana’s remission policy.

Excitement is building at Heaven Way Champion International Ministry as congregants prepare for the anticipated return of Evangelist Patricia Asiamah (Nana Agradaa) from prison on Tuesday, 3 March 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, has been actively co-ordinating the welcome, unveiling a special T-shirt bearing the simple message: “PRAY EVERY DAY”.

The church, which serves as the heart of her ministry, has undergone repainting and minor renovations to accommodate the expected influx of members eager to see their leader.

Pastor Asiamah, in his Sunday sermon, confirmed that seating and other arrangements have been made for the congregation to participate in a modest reception. He urged church members to maintain decorum during the event, emphasising that the day is not only about her return but also about reaffirming their commitment to her ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angel Asiamah, visibly emotional, joined congregants in worship as they sang songs of thanksgiving and declared their readiness to welcome Agradaa back into the church community.

Agradaa’s early release from Nsawam Medium Security Prison comes under Ghana’s remission policy. Initially sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for charlatanic advertisement, her sentence was reduced to just one year following an appeal.

The founder of Godsway International Church was found guilty of defrauding by false pretences after she allegedly deceived congregants during an all-night service at her Weija-based church in Accra. Prosecutors told the court that she operated a so-called money-doubling scheme, promising worshippers financial returns in exchange for cash offerings. On 3 July 2025, she was originally handed a 15-year prison sentence with hard labour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her legal team subsequently lodged an appeal on 7 July 2025, contending that the trial judge had improperly shifted the burden of proof on to the accused, despite what they described as weak and insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution.

On 5 February 2026, the High Court in Amasaman, presided over by Justice Solomon Oppong-Twumasi, substantially reduced the sentence from 15 years to one year. The court further directed her to refund GH¢1,000 to the complainants.

It was also clarified that the one-year custodial term would be backdated to commence from the date of her original sentencing in July 2025, paving the way for her expected release in early March 2026.

Advertisement