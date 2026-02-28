Stonebwoy is an epitome of excellence; his standard is different — McDan hails Bhim Nation boss

Business leader Dr. Daniel McKorley cites Stonebwoy as a model of excellence, stressing that consistency, diligence and quality work determine long-term success.

Business mogul Dr Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has cited award-winning musician Stonebwoy as a personal example of excellence, discipline and commitment to craft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a reflective statement shared on Facebook, Dr. McKorley explained why he often mentions the celebrated artiste whenever he speaks about high standards and professionalism.

He noted that the musician’s dedication becomes evident even in brief interactions.

There’s a reason I keep mentioning Stonebwoy whenever I talk about excellence. The standard he holds himself to is different

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Dr. McKorley, what sets Stonebwoy apart is not just talent but seriousness toward his work. He encouraged professionals in all fields to adopt a similar mindset

If you’ve been around him, even for a second, you’ll see a man who doesn’t play about his craft at all

The business leader stressed that excellence should not be dependent on the size of a task or the financial reward attached to it.

If a task is handed to you, no matter how small the pay or how little you like it, give it your best

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. McKorley further reflected on the importance of reputation, revealing lessons passed down from his grandfather. He recalled thatin critical decision- making spaces, individuals are often absent.

You will not be present when they discuss you in the corridors of power

In such moments, he explained, it is the evidence of one’s work whether excellent, average or poor that speaks.

People are watching. Even in silence, they are observing the quality of your craft. If you show diligence and consistency, patronage will come in abundance. But if you’re sloppy and unserious, those same people will speak against you, and they’ll do it in places where your voice cannot reach

Dr. McKorley’s central message was clear: excellence is not optional. It is a long-term investment that determines how one is remembered, recommended and rewarded.

Advertisement

Advertisement