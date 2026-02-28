Advertisement

Stonebwoy is an epitome of excellence; his standard is different — McDan hails Bhim Nation boss

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:42 - 28 February 2026
Business leader Dr. Daniel McKorley cites Stonebwoy as a model of excellence, stressing that consistency, diligence and quality work determine long-term success.
Advertisement

Business mogul Dr Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has cited award-winning musician Stonebwoy as a personal example of excellence, discipline and commitment to craft.

Advertisement

In a reflective statement shared on Facebook, Dr. McKorley explained why he often mentions the celebrated artiste whenever he speaks about high standards and professionalism.

He noted that the musician’s dedication becomes evident even in brief interactions.

There’s a reason I keep mentioning Stonebwoy whenever I talk about excellence. The standard he holds himself to is different

READ ALSO: Bible Quotations for Fasting: Powerful Scriptures to Guide Your Spiritual Journey

Advertisement

According to Dr. McKorley, what sets Stonebwoy apart is not just talent but seriousness toward his work. He encouraged professionals in all fields to adopt a similar mindset

If you’ve been around him, even for a second, you’ll see a man who doesn’t play about his craft at all

The business leader stressed that excellence should not be dependent on the size of a task or the financial reward attached to it.

If a task is handed to you, no matter how small the pay or how little you like it, give it your best

READ ALSO: What Happens to Someone Who Leaks a Sex Tape? Here’s Everything to Know

Advertisement

Dr. McKorley further reflected on the importance of reputation, revealing lessons passed down from his grandfather. He recalled thatin critical decision- making spaces, individuals are often absent.

You will not be present when they discuss you in the corridors of power

In such moments, he explained, it is the evidence of one’s work whether excellent, average or poor that speaks.

People are watching. Even in silence, they are observing the quality of your craft. If you show diligence and consistency, patronage will come in abundance. But if you’re sloppy and unserious, those same people will speak against you, and they’ll do it in places where your voice cannot reach

Dr. McKorley’s central message was clear: excellence is not optional. It is a long-term investment that determines how one is remembered, recommended and rewarded.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa expected to be released on March 3, 2026 - Lawyer

By pointing to Stonebwoy as a model of consistency and seriousness, the businessman underscored that sustainable success is built on standards, not shortcuts.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inspire me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
'Sex as punishment': Teenager speaks after viral sex video causes assemblyman's arrest
News
28.02.2026
'Sex as punishment': Teenager speaks after viral sex video causes assemblyman's arrest
'We have done 6 IVFs' - Oheneni's husband on fertility struggles and rumours he has a child somewhere
Entertainment
28.02.2026
'We have done 6 IVFs' - Oheneni's husband on fertility struggles and rumours he has a child somewhere
Chelsea and West Ham fined heavily: Here's why
Sports
28.02.2026
Chelsea and West Ham fined heavily: Here's why
Here are 6 Plants That May Attract Snakes to Your Environment
Lifestyle
28.02.2026
Here are 6 Plants That May Attract Snakes to Your Environment
'I was upset when Ken Ofori-Atta's photo was displayed in parliament' - Afenyo- Markin
News
28.02.2026
'I was upset when Ken Ofori-Atta's photo was displayed in parliament' - Afenyo- Markin
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams
News
28.02.2026
Duncan‑Williams cautions corrupt politicians: ‘He will die prematurely’