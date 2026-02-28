Age verification required
Graves containing human remains discovered near World Cup stadium amid cartel violence
In the months leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a chilling discovery has brought global attention to the dark reality behind the sport’s biggest stage.
According to reports from Reuters, hundreds of bags containing human remains have been found in clandestine graves near Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Jalisco, one of the Mexican venues set to host World Cup matches this summer.
Local volunteers and search groups have uncovered remains in over 20 locations around the city’s outskirts, some just miles from the stadium where international fixtures will be played. These discoveries aren’t isolated to a single event.
Local reporting and investigations reveal that hundreds of bags with human remains were located at various sites around Zapopan and Guadalajara, with the largest single recovery including 270 bags discovered between February and September 2025 on a large property in Zapopan.
Activists working with grassroots search collectives describe the area as one of Mexico’s most devastating examples of cartel‑linked disappearances and killings, a reflection of decades of organised crime and violence in the region.
The violence intensified after the Mexican military operation that killed Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), when cartel members retaliated across parts of western Mexico, including Guadalajara, resulting in multiple deaths and public security concerns.
For many local residents, reports say, these grim discoveries have transformed the landscape around the stadium into a stark reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Jalisco state.
Some people living in nearby communities have openly questioned whether the city should host global sporting events at all, given the proximity to sites where human remains continue to be unearthed.
Authorities, however, continue to maintain that the World Cup will go ahead as planned. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has repeatedly assured fans and international teams that there is “no risk” to visitors attending matches and that security preparations are being coordinated at the highest levels.
The federal government is emphasising collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement to safeguard stadiums and fan zones.
While organizers and FIFA push forward with preparations, the presence of mass graves near one of the host venues raises sobering questions about the hosting of the global event.
