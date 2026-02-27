Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (23–27 February)

A week of culture, controversy and courtroom drama — here’s a quick round-up of the entertainment stories that dominated conversations across Ghana between 23 and 27 February.

1. Ghana to Stage Major Fugu and Kente Exhibition in Zambia

Following President John Dramani Mahama’s widely discussed state visit to Zambia, plans are underway for a large-scale Ghanaian fashion and textile exhibition in the southern African nation.

The event will spotlight two of Ghana’s most iconic fabrics, fugu and kente, as part of efforts to deepen cultural diplomacy and expand Ghana’s creative exports. Organisers say the exhibition will not only celebrate heritage but also create commercial opportunities for designers and artisans seeking new markets beyond West Africa.

2. MrBeast Enstooled as ‘Chief of Development’ After $1m Community Project

American YouTube philanthropist MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) made waves in Ghana after reportedly investing $1 million in a transformative community project.

In recognition of his contribution, he was honoured with a ceremonial title described as ‘Chief of Development’. The gesture has sparked widespread conversation online, with many praising the collaboration between global influencers and local communities to drive meaningful change.

3. Miss Intercontinental Ghana Winner Heads to Court

The winner of the Miss Intercontinental Ghana pageant has initiated legal action against organisers following the withdrawal of her crown.

In her suit, she is challenging the decision to strip her of the title, arguing that the revocation was unjustified. The dispute has ignited debate within pageantry circles, with critics questioning transparency and due process in local beauty competitions.

4. EOCO Seeks Shatta Wale’s Consent Over Seized Lamborghini

Dancehall star Shatta Wale has found himself at the centre of fresh controversy after the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) reportedly sought his approval to transport a seized Lamborghini to the United States.

According to his associate, Sammy Flex, the request forms part of ongoing investigations linked to the luxury vehicle. The development has reignited public interest in the case, with fans closely monitoring the next steps.

Official Notice



I wish to formally confirm, in my capacity as Public Relations Manager of Shatta Movement, that we have received a court document issued at the instance of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) regarding a request for Shatta Wale’s consent in relation to… pic.twitter.com/V8cuJGzo24 — Sammy Baah Flex (@sambahflex) February 24, 2026

5. Abu Trica Remanded Again in $8m Romance Scam Case

Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica has once again been remanded in custody as a court adjourned his alleged $8 million romance scam and extradition proceedings to 18 March.

The case, which has drawn significant public scrutiny, centres on accusations of large-scale fraud. Legal observers say the adjournment suggests further procedural steps are required before any determination on extradition is made.

