Advertisement

EOCO seeks Shatta Wale’s consent to ship seized Lamborghini to US - Sammy Flex

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 08:04 - 25 February 2026
Shatta Wale
Sammy Flex confirms Shatta Movement’s legal team is reviewing a court document filed at the request of Economic and Organised Crime Office over the proposed shipment of Shatta Wale’s seized Lamborghini to the US.
Advertisement

Sammy Flex, Public Relations Manager of the Shatta Movement, has confirmed receipt of a court document issued at the request of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) concerning dancehall star Shatta Wale.

Advertisement

The document reportedly seeks the artiste’s formal consent for the shipment of his yellow Lamborghini to the United States of America.

In a statement shared on social media on 24 February 2026, Sammy Flex indicated that the matter has been handed over to the musician’s legal team for appropriate action.

READ MORE: Yaw Dabo sues Oboy Siki, demands $1 million for defamation

He stated;

Advertisement

I wish to formally confirm, in my capacity as Public Relations Manager of Shatta Movement, that we have received a court document issued at the instance of EOCO regarding a request for Shatta Wale’s consent in relation to the shipment of the yellow Lamborghini to the United States of America

He further assured supporters that the issue is being addressed through the proper legal processes.

READ MORE: Miss Intercontinental Ghana winner sues organisers after her title withdrawal

The statement concluded;

The matter has been duly referred to our legal representatives, who are handling it through the appropriate legal channels. We appreciate your understanding
Advertisement

On 5 August 2025, EOCO confiscated a 2019 Lamborghini Urus from Shatta Wale’s residence.

MUST READ: 5 Lessons Ghana’s Music Industry Should Learn from Nigeria’s Global Music Success

A press release issued by the agency and signed by its Acting Executive Director, Raymond Archer, explained that the action followed a June 2025 operation. That operation was reportedly conducted in response to a 2023 request from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice.

According to EOCO, the operation was carried out by its Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit (SARU), leading to the discovery and seizure of the luxury vehicle. The FBI and the US Justice Department have allegedly linked the car to proceeds from the criminal activities of Nana Kwaber Amuah, who is currently serving an 86-month prison sentence in the United States for multiple financial offences.

EOCO further stated that Shatta Wale was unable to produce documentation confirming ownership or evidence demonstrating that he had lawfully purchased the vehicle.

Advertisement

ALSO READ; M.anifest sparks debate over ‘inferiority complex’ and cultural identity among Ghanaians

In an earlier statement dated 21 August 2025, the agency disclosed that during questioning, the artiste could not identify the individual from whom he had acquired the Lamborghini. He reportedly claimed that the seller had contacted him via WhatsApp, but that he no longer retained the person’s contact details.

The matter remains under legal review.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Energy Minister orders probe into fast depletion of ECG prepaid credit
News
25.02.2026
Energy Minister orders probe into fast depletion of ECG prepaid credit
Ghana’s Finest: Top 6 Most Versatile Actors in Ghanaian Cinema
Entertainment
25.02.2026
Ghana’s Finest: Top 6 Most Versatile Actors in Ghanaian Cinema
Ghana advises citizens to exercise extreme caution amid Mexican cartel violence
News
25.02.2026
Ghana advises citizens to exercise extreme caution amid Mexican cartel violence
UCL: Madrid vs Benfica, PSG vs Monaco, Juve vs Gala. & Atalanta vs Dortmund - Preview & Predictions
Sports
25.02.2026
UCL: Madrid vs Benfica, PSG vs Monaco, Juve vs Gala. & Atalanta vs Dortmund - Preview & Predictions
Ghana Revenue Authority
News
25.02.2026
GRA interdicts 5 customs officers over transit cargo irregularities
Bernard Somuah Sarpong
Sports
25.02.2026
Celta Vigo sign Bernard Somuah Sarpong from Asante Kotoko