10 Most Dangerous Countries for Tourists in 2026

Travel remains one of humanity’s most powerful pursuits — a desire to explore cultures, landscapes, and histories beyond our own borders. Yet in 2026, the global security environment is more volatile than at any time in recent memory. Updated assessments from the Global Safety Index and the 2025 Global Peace Index show a world grappling with protracted wars, political fragmentation, terrorism, fragile healthcare systems, and rising risks of wrongful detention.

The U.S. State Department’s Travel Advisory System remains the benchmark for evaluating international risk. Its Level 4 designation — “Do Not Travel” — signals extreme danger due to armed conflict, crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, or lack of reliable emergency services. As of early 2026, more than 20 destinations fall under this highest warning category. Supporting data from Riskline’s 2026 Risk Map and global security reports confirm a sobering reality: in several parts of the world, tourism infrastructure has collapsed entirely.

An additional factor travellers often overlook is insurance validity. Most standard travel insurance policies explicitly exclude coverage for destinations under official “Do Not Travel” advisories. In such cases, medical evacuation, emergency care, or repatriation expenses may not be reimbursed.

Based on consolidated risk intelligence, here are the 10 most dangerous countries for tourists in 2026.

1. Afghanistan

Afghanistan | Photo by Aimal Zahir/AFP via Getty Images

Afghanistan remains one of the highest-risk destinations globally. Persistent terrorism threats, arbitrary detention risks, and limited diplomatic support make travel extraordinarily hazardous. Healthcare infrastructure is critically weak, particularly outside Kabul, where medical facilities lack supplies and trained personnel.

Emergency evacuation can be nearly impossible in deteriorating security conditions. Communication networks are inconsistent, and banking systems remain unstable. While Afghanistan possesses extraordinary historical and natural landmarks, the operational risk environment makes leisure travel untenable in 2026.

2. Yemen

Yemen | CC BY-NC-ND / ICRC / Karrar al-Moayyad

Yemen continues to rank among the most dangerous countries in multiple safety indices. Years of armed conflict have devastated infrastructure, including hospitals, roads, and airports. Airstrikes, armed clashes, and unexploded ordnance pose constant threats.

Kidnapping has historically targeted foreigners, and diplomatic missions operate on a limited basis. Maritime insecurity near Red Sea routes adds another layer of volatility. Humanitarian conditions — including widespread food insecurity and disease outbreaks — compound the risk profile. For travellers, Yemen’s architectural wonders and landscapes are overshadowed by severe and ongoing conflict.

3. Russia

People attend the funeral of Vladimir Pozdnyakov, a junior sergeant of the Russian armed forces who was killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the village of Orzhitsy, Leningrad region, Russia, February 18, 2026 Photo by Anton Vaganov/Reuters

Russia’s geopolitical isolation and the continuing war in Ukraine have elevated its risk classification. It ranks among the least peaceful countries in the 2025 Global Peace Index. A significant concern for Western nationals is wrongful detention, with documented cases of foreigners arrested under disputed charges.

Sanctions have disrupted financial systems, limiting access to international banking services. Embassy operations are reduced, complicating consular assistance. While daily life in some cities appears functional, legal unpredictability and diplomatic tensions create a risk environment unsuitable for leisure travel.

4. Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers adjust a flag atop a personnel carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk, last year © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine remains an active war zone due to Russia’s ongoing invasion. Missile strikes, drone attacks, and shifting frontlines make conditions highly unpredictable. Infrastructure damage affects transportation, electricity, and medical services.

Before 2022, Ukraine was an emerging European tourism destination. In 2026, however, no region can be considered fully secure for non-essential travel. The volatility of combat operations means even areas removed from frontline fighting may face sudden escalation.

5. Syria

Syria | Photo: Tareq Mnadili/NRC

More than a decade of civil war has left Syria fragmented and unstable. Multiple armed factions continue to operate across different regions. Risks include kidnapping, terrorism, unexploded ordnance, and arbitrary detention.

Healthcare services are severely strained, with recurring outbreaks of preventable diseases. Although some limited travel to Damascus has been reported, the broader security environment remains extreme. Essential services, including reliable emergency response, are not guaranteed.

6. Somalia

Somali security officers drive past a scene of an al-Shabaab attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, August 20, 2022. Photo credit: REUTERS/Feisal Omar.

Somalia continues to receive maximum-level travel warnings. The terrorist group Al-Shabaab remains active, targeting hotels, government facilities, and transportation hubs. Kidnapping for ransom is a persistent threat.

Movement between cities often requires security coordination, and medical evacuation capacity is minimal outside heavily secured compounds. Piracy concerns persist along coastal waters. Tourism infrastructure is extremely limited, and independent travel carries substantial risk.

7. South Sudan

Renewed fighting in South Sudan has triggered a surge in displacement [File: Adlai Coleman/AP]

Since gaining independence, South Sudan has experienced recurring internal conflict and civil unrest. Violent crime, including kidnapping targeting foreigners, is widespread. Infrastructure is severely underdeveloped, with limited paved roads and minimal emergency services outside the capital, Juba.

Healthcare shortages and disease outbreaks increase vulnerability for visitors. Large areas remain effectively ungoverned. Without professional security arrangements, tourism is not viable in 2026.

8. Sudan

Sudan

Sudan has experienced one of the sharpest declines in peacefulness in recent years due to fighting between rival military factions. Urban warfare in Khartoum and other cities has displaced millions.

Access to food, clean water, and healthcare remains constrained. Many embassies have suspended operations, leaving foreign nationals with limited consular support. The combination of active conflict and humanitarian crisis places Sudan firmly on high-risk watchlists.

9. Libya

An aerial view of Derna, Libya, on Thursday. Torrential rains burst through two dams near Derna, on Libya’s northeastern coast, destroying much of the city. Credit...Ayman Al-Sahili/Reuters

Libya remains politically fragmented, with competing governments and powerful militias controlling different regions. Security conditions can deteriorate rapidly without warning. Terrorism risks and armed clashes persist.

Banking instability and limited emergency services complicate even routine travel logistics. While Libya holds significant archaeological treasures, the absence of unified law enforcement presents an extreme safety gap for tourists.

10. Myanmar

Myanmar

Myanmar represents one of the most significant deteriorations in Southeast Asia’s security landscape. Following the 2021 military coup, the country descended into widespread civil unrest and armed conflict between the military and various ethnic groups.