Ga Traditional Leaders threaten to exhume Daddy Lumba’s body after Abusuapanin's no-show

Daddy Lumba's alleged burial at his East Legon residence has sparked controversy, with the office of Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII warning that the body could be exhumed if Ga traditions were breached.

Traditional authorities within the Ga State have warned that the body of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba could be exhumed if claims that he was buried at his private residence prove to be true.

The warning was issued by representatives of the office of Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, the spiritual head of the Ga-Dangbe people.

Speaking at the traditional leader’s office on Thursday, 12 March 2026, Jesse Ankrah explained that the issue arose after an anticipated meeting with the late musician’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, failed to take place.

Earlier in the week, a letter reportedly issued by the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse’s office circulated widely on social media. The document summoned the family head of the late musician to appear before the Ga spiritual authority on 12 March.

According to the letter, the meeting was intended to address reports, including statements allegedly made by the Abusuapanin himself, suggesting that the celebrated highlife musician had been buried at his residence in East Legon.

Traditional authorities indicated that such an action could conflict with established Ga-Dangbe customs and burial practices.

The letter therefore requested the family head to appear before the spiritual leader to explain the circumstances surrounding the burial.

On Thursday morning, several Ga traditional leaders gathered at the Gborbu Wulomo’s office expecting to meet with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

However, after waiting for several hours, the family representative failed to appear, a development that reportedly angered many of the assembled elders.

Addressing journalists afterwards, Reverend Ankrah said the alleged actions attributed to the family head amounted to a violation of Ga traditions.

He explained;

Under Ga-Dangbe customs, there are designated places within the community where burials are permitted. No individual is allowed to bury a person outside those recognised areas

The clergyman further stated that exceptions to this rule can only occur under special circumstances and require specific traditional rites.

He said;

In very exceptional situations, certain rituals must be performed before such an arrangement can be accepted,

Reverend Ankrah warned that the failure of the family head to respond to the summons could lead to further action from the traditional authorities.

He stated;

If he refuses to honour our invitation, the next step may be for us to go to the residence in East Legon and exhume the body so that the necessary rites can be performed to purify the land

He added that the traditional leaders would meet again to determine the next course of action and ensure that the appropriate cultural protocols are observed.