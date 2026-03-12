Highlife Veteran Sloopy Mike accuses Kuami Eugene of sampling his song without his consent

Mike Kwadwo Gyamfi says Kuami Eugene performed and adapted his classic song Asem Kakra without first seeking his approval.

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Mike Kwadwo Gyamfi, popularly known as Sloopy Mike Gyamfi, has claimed that singer Kuami Eugene used elements of one of his songs without first obtaining his consent.

The allegation was made during an interview on Ekwanso Dwoodwoo, a programme on Peace FM hosted by media personality Nana Romeo.

During the conversation, the veteran musician laughed as he spoke about the matter, suggesting that the younger artiste had sampled his classic track Asem Kakra.

He said with amusement;

Kuami Eugene used my song. You can find the video on YouTube. He performed it very well and sang it beautifully. The song is ‘Asem Kakra’. If you search for the song with Kuami Eugene’s name online, you will see it.

However, Gyamfi indicated that the musician did not contact him beforehand to request permission.

He remarked;

He did a good job with the song, but he never spoke to me before using it

According to the highlife veteran, Kuami Eugene appeared to perform a cover version of the track, adding his own lyrics while retaining elements of the original composition.

He explained;

In the video, he was singing ‘Asem Kakra’. It was not simply that he used the song; he performed my song and added his own lyrics to it. That video is also on YouTube

Despite raising the issue, Gyamfi emphasised that he does not harbour resentment towards the younger musician.

He said;

He is like a son to me, so if he admires my work and wants to do something with my music, I have no problem with that

Nevertheless, the veteran artiste stressed that it would have been respectful for Kuami Eugene to consult him before releasing a version of the song.

Gyamfi also questioned whether the singer personally knew him, suggesting that the situation might simply have arisen from a lack of direct contact.

Even so, he made it clear that he has forgiven the younger artiste and bears no ill feelings.