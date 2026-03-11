Ga Traditional Authorities summon Daddy Lumba family head over burial site controversy

Daddy Lumba’s burial site has sparked controversy after claims emerged that the late singer was laid to rest at his East Legon residence, prompting a summons from the office of Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII.

The office of the Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, the spiritual leader of the GaDangme people, has reportedly summoned a leading member of the family of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba following controversy surrounding the musician’s burial site.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, died on 26 July 2025 at the age of 60. The legendary performer, widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most influential highlife musicians, left behind two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

According to family accounts, Akosua Serwaa married the late musician traditionally in 1991 in Ghana before the couple later formalised their union under German civil law in 2004.

The singer’s funeral service took place on 13 December 2025 at Heroes Park, located near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where thousands of fans, industry figures and sympathisers gathered to pay their final respects.

Daddy Lumba

Following the musician’s death, a legal dispute erupted between the two women over who should be officially recognised as his lawful spouse.

Akosua Serwaa initiated legal proceedings at the Kumasi High Court, asking the court to declare her the singer’s only legitimate wife. She argued that her civil marriage under German law superseded any customary marriage arrangement the musician may have had with Odo Broni.

However, after months of legal proceedings, the court, presided over by Dorinda Smith Arthur, dismissed the claim. The judge ruled that Akosua Serwaa had failed to sufficiently prove the authenticity of the German marriage certificate presented as evidence.

Unhappy with the verdict, Akosua Serwaa, together with some members of the late musician’s family including Ernestina Fosuh and musician Papa Shee, has reportedly filed an appeal seeking to overturn the decision.

These tensions also led to a boycott of the burial ceremony by some relatives, including Akosua Serwaa and her supporters, who cited disagreements with the family head.

Daddy Lumba

Despite the absence of some family members, several relatives, including the late musician’s children, his younger sister Faustina Fosu, family head Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and his second wife Odo Broni, attended the ceremony.

Weeks after the funeral, rumours began circulating that the legendary Aben Wo Ha hitmaker had not been buried in a public cemetery but rather at his private residence in East Legon, a suburb of Accra.

During an interview with Ezra TV on 26 February 2026, the family head known as Abusuapanin Tupac appeared to confirm the claims.

According to him, the late musician had expressed a wish to be buried at his residence.

He reportedly stated during the interview;

Daddy Lumba

The family knows exactly where he was buried. Anyone claiming otherwise is not telling the truth

His comments echoed earlier claims made by media personality Afia Schwarzenegger that Daddy Lumba had been laid to rest at his luxurious East Legon home in accordance with his final wishes.

The alleged burial location has since sparked concern among some members of the GaDangme community.

In a letter reportedly issued on 10 March 2026, the office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse summoned Abusuapanin Tupac to appear before the Ga spiritual leader.

The summons directed him to meet the traditional authority on Friday, 13 March 2026, to address the controversy surrounding the reported burial at the East Legon residence.

According to the letter, the matter has drawn attention within sections of the GaDangme community, prompting the traditional authority to seek clarification.

The statement further indicated that the family head was expected to appear before the office to explain the circumstances surrounding the burial and respond to concerns in line with established customary protocols.