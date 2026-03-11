Ghana will not host foreign military bases – Ablakwa affirms national sovereignty

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Ghana will not allow foreign military bases despite defence cooperation with the US, UK and others, stressing that national sovereignty and territorial integrity must be protected.

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reaffirmed the country’s longstanding policy of rejecting foreign military bases on its soil, stressing that the position is intended to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking during a high-level policy discussion at Chatham House in London on Tuesday March 10, the Minister explained that although Ghana maintains defence cooperation agreements with several international partners, the country has consistently drawn a firm line against hosting permanent foreign military installations.

“Everybody knows that Ghana has a defence cooperation agreement with the US approved by our Parliament and not only with the US but with many other strategic partners, including the UK, a number of Gulf States,” Mr Ablakwa said.

He noted that such partnerships are pursued strictly in Ghana’s strategic national interest.

“We do these things in our strategic national interest and we are also careful to draw the lines and so there’s a red line. We do not accept military bases in our country and I’m sure that what is happening in the Middle East now vindicates Ghana’s position,” he stated.

Mr Ablakwa said Ghana has historically resisted attempts by foreign powers to establish military bases within its territory, describing the stance as deliberate and rooted in the country’s commitment to sovereignty.

“We have historically prevented Western powers from establishing military bases in our country, and I believe that those who initially were not sure why Ghana was very stern about this position now appreciate that,” he said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister emphasised that while Ghana remains open to security cooperation with international partners, such engagements must occur on clearly defined terms and only with the explicit approval of the country involved.

“Having said that, we also take the view that any cooperation, any intervention must be on a case-by-case basis, and there has to be express approval,” he said.

He cited recent security developments in West Africa as an example, noting that collaboration between countries is often initiated at the request of the affected state.

“So the recent attacks in Nigeria, the Nigerians will confirm to you that they invited the Americans and they also reached out to Ghana,” Mr Ablakwa explained.

“To collaborate, the Nigerians, yes, both the Nigerians and the Americans. So that’s how we are playing this out, sovereignty has to be respected, territorial integrity has to be respected.”

According to him, Ghana’s position is guided by the need to ensure that any form of foreign intervention remains transparent and strictly limited to agreed objectives.

“You must be invited, and we must all agree on the scope of the intervention because we do not want this to lead to another Venezuelan situation or some other geopolitical matter,” he said.

He added that protecting national sovereignty remains central to Ghana’s foreign policy decisions.

“We must know exactly what the scope is, what you are coming to do, the nature of the intervention. It’s very, very important. Our citizens would not forgive us and legitimately so if we just take away their sovereignty and allow external elements to just come in and do whatever they want.”

Mr Ablakwa’s remarks come amid growing global debate over foreign military presence in sovereign states and the implications for national security and geopolitical stability.