Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Pulse In Five delivers the biggest stories of the week in a fast, straight-to-the-point recap. It breaks down news, entertainment and trending moments in just a few minutes, making it easy to stay updated without the overload.
Join Sidik Maltiti as he breaks down the week’s biggest stories, Pulse Influencer Awards Returns with an Exclusive Winners’ Dinner, Miss UG winner accuses organisers of misusing funds under Guru’s leadership, Arrest warrant issued for Miss Universe co-owner over $930k fraud case in Thailand, Agradaa’s appeal might add additional years to her jail sentence – Lawyer warns, UK bans 1,632 Ghanaians for 10 years over visa fraud.
Advertisement
More Latest Videos
Videos
-
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom