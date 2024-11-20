Latest Sports News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana

SportsLatest Sports News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
Agyemang-Badu recounts how teammate fearing age cheating asked him to wear his jersey or FIFA would take U-20 World Cup trophyFormer Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has recounted how his Black Satellites teammate asked him to put his jersey back on after taking it off to celebrate Ghana’s penalty victory over Brazil to clinch the 2009 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.
Hearts beating Kotoko for the CAF Confederation trophy was joyful moment—Prince TagoeFormer Ghanaian striker Prince Tagoe has revealed that his most joyful moment in football came when he helped Accra Hearts of Oak defeat Asante Kotoko in the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup final.
Behind the scenes of football: The impact of a Ghanaian scout
John Mahama: Black Stars failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON is an embarrassmentFormer President of Ghana and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed disappointment over the Black Stars’ inability to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Real Madrid’s Vini Jr traces ancestry to Africa – here's the country he’s fromReal Madrid footballer Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior, better known as Vinicius Jr. Isi in the news again after finding out his ancestry is linked to Cameroon.
Black Stars: Sacking Otto Addo would be a disaster – Laryea KingstonFormer Ghanaian international Laryea Kingston has called for patience with Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, urging the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to retain him despite the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
We should give Otto Addo another opportunity – Laryea KingstonFormer Ghana international Laryea has weighed in on the calls for Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to resign or be relieved of his role.
Black Stars: Otto was exceptional and rated highly by the search committee - Kurt OkrakuGhana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, has staunchly defended the appointment of Nana Otto Addo as the Black Stars head coach, emphasising his exceptional performance during the interview process.
‘You’re not a good coach’ - Angry journalist tells Otto Addo in heated exchange (VIDEO)Otto Addo was given a rough reception by journalists following Ghana’s shocking defeat to Niger, with one journalist telling him “You’re not a good coach at all.”
Cristian Pulisic does Donald Trump dance after scoring in USA win over Jamaica (VIDEO)Former Chelsea player Christian Pulisic did the iconic Donald Trump dance after scoring in the USA’s 4-2 victory over Jamaica last night.
‘He’s Ghana’s Ten Hag’ - Fans slam Otto Addo after Black Stars’ AFCON failureGhanaian fans on social media have torn into Coach Otto Addo following the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Africa Cup of Nations is bigger than the World Cup for me - Otto AddoBlack Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed his personal belief that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holds more significance than the FIFA World Cup, even though the latter is widely regarded as the pinnacle of international football.
Football coach runs to wife for cleansing of ‘cursed’ training ground near cemeteryA football coach in England has run to call on his wife to cleanse and break the curse surrounding his team’s training ground that is close to a cemetery.
'I spent one week at Man City to talk with Guardiola and see how he trains’ – Otto AddoBlack Star head coach Otto Addo last night gave a brief narration of his journey as a coach following calls for him to resign from his role as Ghana’s senior national team coach.
'There’s no tactical ball' - Otto Addo on Black Stars game plan against NigerBlack Stars head coach Otto Addo has dismissed the notion of "tactical ball" after his side's 2-1 defeat to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium, a loss that cemented Ghana's elimination from the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.
Leave the players alone – Otto Addo tells Ghanaian media to direct criticisms to himBlack Stars head coach Otto Addo has pleaded with the media in Ghana to mitigate criticism of the players because they put in their best.
‘I’ll choose to watch porn over Black Stars games' - Prophet KumchahaOutspoken Ghanaian cleric, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchaha, has expressed his disinterest in the Black Stars following their disappointing performances in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.
Dissolve the GFA - Alhaji Grusah urges President Akufo-AddoVeteran football administrator Alhaji Grusah has called on Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Video: Kwesi Appiah and Sudan celebrate AFCON qualification with King Paluta’s AsedaThe Sudan national team led by head coach James Kwesi Appiah celebrated their qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Ghana musician King Paluta’s Aseda song.
‘I’m not the person to resign’ - Otto Addo keen on maintaining Black Stars jobGhana head coach Otto Addo has reiterated the point that he will still be the Black Stars coach going forward, despite calls for him to resign.