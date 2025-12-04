Mbappé passes Ronaldo’s record, eyes Messi’s legendary total

Kylian Mbappé has rewritten another chapter of football history, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s calendar-year goal record and cementing his place among the sport’s most prolific scorers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Real Madrid superstar reached the milestone on Wednesday, 3 December, during a dominant 3–0 victory over Athletic Club at the San Mamés Stadium, a match that delivered a much-needed boost to Los Blancos.

Mbappé scored twice and provided an assist, ending Real Madrid’s streak of three La Liga games without a win. The performance not only reignited Madrid’s momentum in the title race but also propelled the French forward past Ronaldo’s best calendar-year scoring tally during his time with the club.

Kylian Mbappe

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Portuguese icon’s benchmark, once regarded as untouchable, has now been overtaken by a player many believe is the heir to both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.According to reports from Reuters, Mbappé’s brace took his combined 2025 goal tally beyond Ronaldo’s peak year at Real Madrid, which stood at 59 goals.

Some sources estimate that Mbappé has now moved into the elite “60-goal club,” a territory inhabited only by Messi, Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski in modern football.Yet even with the extraordinary numbers, one monumental challenge remains: Lionel Messi’s mythical record of 91 goals in a single calendar year, achieved in 2012.

READ ALSO: England Lionesses beat Black Queens 2–0 in Southampton friendly

With only a handful of matches left before the year ends, Mbappé would need to score an astonishing 29 more goals to match the Argentine’s feat, a target widely regarded as one of the most unbreakable records in football history. Still, the significance of Mbappé’s achievement cannot be overstated.

His explosive start to life at Real Madrid, combined with consistent performances for the French national team, has turned 2025 into arguably the finest year of his career. Analysts have noted that Mbappé’s current form and output echo the peak years of Messi and Ronaldo. Beyond the record chase, Mbappé’s contributions have been crucial for Real Madrid’s season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manager Xabi Alonso praised the striker’s leadership and influence, particularly during a period of inconsistent team form. His connection with Vinícius Júnior, highlighted again against Athletic Club, continues to grow into one of La Liga’s ruthless attacking partnerships.As 2025 winds down, eyes remain on Mbappé, not for the impossible chase of Messi’s 91, but for the new milestones he continues to set.